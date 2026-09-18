Vandalised and broken-into buildings in Valleys town to be demolished

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

Buildings in a Valleys town which have been broken into and vandalised are set to be demolished.

Non-listed buildings at Bronwydd House in Porth are set to be knocked down under a Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) council delegated decision because they pose a safety risk.

The site has most recently been used as a site office for the construction of the extra care facility at the former Dan-y-Mynydd care home.

Since these works have been completed the site is now empty and, despite the necessary security being in place, there has been a series of break-ins and vandalism across all of the buildings which pose safety risks even with the necessary security measures in place, the decision report says.

It says: “Demolishing the structures on this site will help to mitigate these risks and make it more attractive and viable for future development.”

Apart from the listed building and structures which are exempt from demolition the majority of buildings are technically obsolete, are considered age-depleted, and are approaching the end of their economic life expectancy and/or are not suitable for any wider conversion, the report says.

One building is not classed as technically obsolete but has been the subject of a number of break-ins.

The report says the work is of an urgent nature but it will also have the benefit of providing a clear site, apart from the listed structures, that will support future re-development.

Given the urgency and safety risks, a contractor appointment will be made in line with the council’s contract procedure rules.

Costs for the work will be funded from existing resources and the report says it will add value to the future worth of the site as part of any future redevelopment.

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