Vandalism hotspot transformed into modern businesses park

A north Wales warehouse site which fell into disrepair and became a haven for anti-social behaviour has been transformed into a modern businesses park.

The vandalism hotspot in Prestatyn has been upgraded into a brand new space for employment use by James Industrial Limited.

Welsh Government awarded them a £1.75m Property Development Grant to support the redevelopment, with 28 high-quality business units created over 75,000 square foot.

The Warren Drive site was formerly a base for Kwik Save, but has been vacant since around 1998.

Now called Prestatyn Business Park, it is set to become a thriving hub for businesses and start-ups.

Five units are already occupied with others under offer or with terms agreed. The site is being marketed by joint agents Littler & Associates, Legat Owen and BA Commercial.

Dominic James, director of James Industrial Limited, said: “The business park has a good mix of office space and industrial/warehouse units, from 1,400 square foot, with the flexibility to accommodate larger spaces of up to 25,000 square foot if required.

“We are happy to assist tenants through their start up or fit out to help them tailor the space to their needs.

“The site benefits from super-fast fibre broadband and close proximity to the seafront, and the town centre.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: “This investment will transform the site from a problem for residents to a first-class business space which Prestatyn can be proud of.

“We know the availability of modern commercial premises is crucial for businesses across Wales to grow and prosper, and our Property Delivery Plan seeks to address that issue with interventions such as this.”

