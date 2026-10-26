Vandals undo year of conservation work at historic Welsh priory

Nation.Cymru staff

Vandals have damaged conservation work costing almost £50,000 at a historic Welsh priory, prompting an appeal for visitors to report heritage crime during half-term.

Specialist stonemasons and contractors spent the past year repairing masonry at Haverfordwest Priory in Pembrokeshire, only for much of their work to be destroyed in a matter of hours.

Cadw said the full financial impact was still being assessed. The recent programme of works cost just under £50,000, although that is not yet a confirmed figure for the damage.

The repairs were intended to protect the ruins for the future and make the site safer for visitors and the surrounding community.

Fleur Gordon, Cadw’s head of properties in care, said the damage appeared to have been deliberate.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have seen significant antisocial behaviour and vandalism at Haverfordwest Priory,” she said.

“Effectively, a year’s work within the cloisters has been affected and specialist conservation undone in what appears to have been a concerted and determined act, rather than a careless accident.”

The destruction has also affected those who worked on the conservation project, including the masons and a long-serving volunteer gardener.

Cadw said craftspeople and volunteers had been left disheartened after seeing the results of their time and effort damaged.

“It is frustrating to see such mindless vandalism,” Ms Gordon said.

“Cadw spends much time, effort and money rebuilding beloved historic buildings, especially so for our next generations who’ll be visiting sites this half-term.

“This is a crime – I really would urge that anyone who sees such instances happening to report it to the Police.”

The priory stands beside the River Cleddau, outside Haverfordwest’s historic town walls. It was probably founded for Augustinian canons in the late 12th or early 13th century.

Surviving remains include parts of the church, the site of the high altar, the chapter house and the cloister.

Excavations beginning in the 1980s revealed the layout of the buildings and a medieval garden, which has since been restored and replanted to reflect its original appearance.

Pleasure garden

Cadw describes it as Britain’s only surviving ecclesiastical medieval garden. The “pleasure garden” provided space for enjoyment and contemplation and reflected the priory’s wealth.

Finds from the excavations are displayed at Haverfordwest Town Museum.

Cadw is urging people visiting historic sites over half-term to remain alert to vandalism, anti-social behaviour and other heritage offences.

These can include arson, theft, graffiti, unauthorised building works, removing or rearranging archaeological material, illegal metal detecting and illegal off-roading.

The organisation said repairing such damage diverts funding from other conservation projects and work to improve public access to historic places.

Anyone who witnesses heritage crime is being urged to report it to the police.