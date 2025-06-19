Vape shop closed down after selling counterfeit tobacco and illegal vapes

A south Wales vape shop has been shut down after it was found to be selling counterfeit tobacco as well as illegal and oversized vapes.

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Trading Standards Team obtained the closure order against a vape shop trading in Taibach, Port Talbot.

A District Judge at Swansea Magistrates Court approved the closure of Vape Land in Commercial Road, Taibach, under Section 80 Of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The premises had been found to be selling counterfeit and illicit (non-tax paid) tobacco and cigarettes as well as illegal and oversized vapes on a number of occasions since June of last year.

A senior investigations officer from the council’s trading standards team gave the district judge a brief history of Vape Land, explaining that on June 12th 2024 a test purchase of a pouch of Amber Leaf hand rolling tobacco was made by colleagues as part of a national operation.

Trademark holders later confirmed the tobacco to be counterfeit.

Seized

In August 2024, South Wales Police and Neath Port Talbot Council Enforcement Officers conducted an inspection at Vape Land which led to vapes, leaf tobacco and cigarettes being seized.

The district judge was further told more complaints were received regarding the sale of non-compliant single use vapes, cigarettes and tobacco and the sale of vapes to people under 18.

As a result, a further operation with South Wales Police took place in April of this year during which vapes, cigarettes and leaf tobacco were seized.

All the single use vapes seized were found to contain far in excess of the fluid allowed for such products.

The district judge agreed to the closure order at a hearing last week after being told by the investigations officer it was the council’s view that unless the shop was closed the nuisance would not stop.

The court heard the person who has been leasing the shop since April 2024 could not be traced for interview.

The sale and supply of single-use vapes across the UK became illegal on June 1, 2025.

The ban applies to all businesses, both online and in-store, regardless of whether the vapes contain nicotine.

Ban

The rationale behind the ban is to address the environmental impact of disposable vapes, which are often discarded improperly and contain harmful substances.

The ban also aims to protect children and young people, as disposable vapes are seen as appealing to underage vapers.

Non-compliant single use vapes of the type found at Vape Land are often in colourful, child-appealing packaging and flavours.

The consequences to the mental health of the impressionable children purchasing these vapes can be long term and very serious.

The NPT Council Senior Investigations Officer told the district judge: “The business which was trading from this premises was operating with blatant disregard to the consequences the children would suffer due to accessing these vapes.”

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature,Tourism and Wellbeing, Cllr Cen Phillips said: “I commend our Trading Standards Officers for achieving this closure order and I would urge anyone who cares about their community and their children’s health to report any information they have relating to illegal tobacco or vape sales.”

