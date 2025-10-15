Vape shops closed down for selling counterfeit goods

A series of raids has led to the closure of multiple vape shops and the arrest of 11 people after illegal tobacco, counterfeit vapes and other illicit items were seized.

The joint operation between Swansea Council’s Trading Standards team and South Wales Police — codenamed Operation Ceecee and Operation Marvel — targeted illegal cigarettes and vaping products being sold in the city centre and the wider area, including Gorseinon, Pontarddulais, Morriston and Uplands.

Over a three-day period, officers seized 971 packs of cigarettes with a counterfeit value of almost £5,000, 970 packets of hand-rolling tobacco worth nearly £20,000, and more than 2,200 vapes with an estimated value of £23,000. All will now be destroyed.

Cannabis

Police also recovered 365g of cannabis, £3,500 in cash and five cars. Nine premises were served with closure notices.

Inspector Andrew Hedley of South Wales Police said the counterfeit products posed a significant health risk and were linked to organised crime.

“Counterfeit tobacco and vapes are not only illegal, but they are incredibly dangerous for those who use them,” he said.

“The vapes seized do not comply with UK safety standards and can pose a risk to consumers’ health. These businesses were all given warnings to stop selling these items, but disregarded them. They will now face the courts as a result.”

Priority

Andrew Williams, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Corporate Services (Performance), said the clampdown showed the council’s determination to protect consumers.

“Our Trading Standards Team has made this issue a priority and has been able to gather large amounts of intelligence in terms of which shops in the city have previously been selling illegal goods to consumers, including children,” he said.

“The latest operation has been very successful in our efforts to disrupt this type of trade and hopefully it will send out a very strong message to other businesses in the city, that they have a duty to ensure they are trading legally and not putting consumers at risk.”