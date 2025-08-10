VAR system installation approved at Cymru Premier football club

A Cymru Premier football club has been given the green light to install a video assistant referee system by Eryri planners.

Bala Town Football Club will see construction of a timber kiosk for a video operations room, two camera poles and associated development including foundations, at its Maes Tegid ground on Castle Street.

The VAR system is a video assistant referee who is a qualified official that watches video footage of the game, with access to multiple screens, angles and replays with the purpose of assisting the on-field officials to come to the correct decision.

It is used globally to assist referees in associated football leagues of over 70 countries to minimise the risk of human error, using video technology.

‘VAR Lite’

“VAR Lite” is being deployed in the Cymru Premier from season 2025/2026, covering all Cymru Premier matches.

The Bala proposal describes how the system works on the same principles as VAR, with a video assistant referee, but without a replay operator.

The proposal said it could operate with a maximum of eight cameras on any given fixture but overall operations must follow “the same stringent FIFA approval as VAR”.

Match officials will complete appropriate training to ensure they are competent and FIFA VAR accredited, the plans said.

Imagery from VAR camera installations will be sent to a self-contained video operations room, and the match referee will undertake any recommended on-field reviews in a designated referee review area, adjacent to the pitch, where a monitor will be installed on match days.

Review

A review of the infrastructure of the Bala stadium concluded that the video operations room “cannot be provided within existing buildings and as such it will be necessary to provide new additional accommodation”.

The timber kiosk, with a concrete base, would be ply-lined, allowing walls to be able to hold the weight of internally-mounted video review equipment, consisting of up to five monitors and includes a work surface for a keyboard and playback equipment.

It would be sited close to additional VAR camera apparatus installations along the northern pitch side, and utilise an area north of the existing camera gantry.

Adjacent to the edge of the pathway at the rear of the camera gantry, it is located so as not to obstruct spectators.

VAR cameras would also be sited along the northern pitch side “as deemed necessary for each Cymru Premier game,” the plans noted.

The pitch side already includes a halfway line camera gantry used for the cameras when required.

Additional cameras would also be sited along the northern pitch side adjacent to each 18-yard penalty box.

Technical requirements

The plans say the technical requirements for VAR cameras mean they are positioned 6m above ground level and set back approximately 10m from the touchline, meaning two camera poles and associated foundations will be necessary.

The poles will be adjacent to each 18-yard penalty box along the northern pitch side and set back 2m from the perimeter hard-standing walkway, to ensure “the cameras capture a suitable amount of the pitch”.

The camera poles will be between existing flood light installations along the pitch’s northern side. They will be made from a steel box section and require a concrete base sunk into the grass.

The plans stated: “The Football Association of Wales has recognised opportunities to strengthen, improve and build the standard of football and the image associated with Wales’s top football league.

“The launch of the Cymru Premier Strategy 2024-2030 has detailed plans to improve the standard of the Cymru Premier League’s club facilities, brands, and awareness, alongside strengthening the Cymru Premier ‘on pitch’ product over a six-year period.

“The implementation of VAR as part of this plan will allow referees to perform at the highest possible level, providing quality decision-making to benefit players, fans and television audiences.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

