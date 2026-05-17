Vast areas of Welsh coastal habitat lost since Industrial Revolution – new study

Mark Mansfield

Three centuries of industrialisation have left large parts of Wales’s coastline and estuaries so heavily altered that modern conservation efforts are effectively working from a “blank ecological canvas”, according to new research.

The study, led by researchers at Swansea University, examined the historical transformation of Welsh coastal environments and found that nearly 80% of the nation’s estuaries have undergone major engineering works since the Industrial Revolution.

Researchers say the scale of the changes challenges conventional ideas about marine conservation and highlights the extent to which modern ecosystems have already been degraded long before scientific monitoring began.

The study, published in the journal Natural Resources Forum, found that 33 of the 42 Welsh estuaries examined had been significantly modified through land reclamation, embankments, port development and channel rerouting.

More than 13,000 hectares of marine and estuarine habitat are believed to have been directly lost.

The report says some of the most severe damage took place during the 19th century at the height of Wales’s industrial expansion, with vast areas of salt marsh, oyster reef and seagrass habitat disappearing.

Researchers also point to long-term impacts from mining pollution and overexploitation of oyster reefs.

Among the examples highlighted in the study is the transformation of Barry Island, which was permanently joined to the mainland through dock and port development.

The report argues that many current conservation projects are based on ecosystems that were already heavily damaged generations ago.

Instead of attempting to recreate a pristine natural state, the researchers are calling for a new restoration approach focused on rebuilding ecological resilience and improving coastal community wellbeing.

Lead author Dr Richard Unsworth said understanding the true scale of historical damage was essential for future restoration work.

“By recognising the true extent of historical change, we can move beyond outdated notions of conservation,” he said.

“These degraded ecosystems should be embraced as the foundations for future recovery, ensuring blue growth is aligned with social, ecological, and health outcomes.”

Restoration framework

The researchers are advocating what they describe as a “One Health restoration framework”, linking marine restoration to biodiversity recovery, carbon storage, flood protection and public health.

The study was carried out by researchers from Swansea University, Project Seagrass and an independent ecological consultant.

The team used archival documents, historic maps and historical accounts to track centuries of environmental change around the Welsh coast.