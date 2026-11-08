Vegan cook praises Wales’ first fully plant-based hotel

Nation.Cymru Staff

A cook and creator has praised Wales’ first fully plant-based hotel after a visit that left him stunned by its food and the beauty of the surrounding countryside.

Philip Zecevic, who posts on social media under Phitzee, took a trip to Ffarm Hall in Betws-yn-Rhos, a former manor that dates back to the early 1700s.

The hotel, which officially opened in May 2026, comes from the minds of Andy and Louise Macbeth who also transformed Beck Hall into England’s first fully plant-based hotel in 2023.

Announcing the opening of Ffarm Hall, the Macbeths said: “North Wales has always been a special place for us. It’s somewhere we both visited as children and now love returning to with our own family.

“When we found Ffarm Hall – full of charm and character – it felt like the perfect setting for the next chapter.

“Our hope is to create the same warm, welcoming atmosphere many of you know from Beck Hall, with delicious plant-based food, cosy places to unwind, and nature all around.

“And yes… it’s also Wales’ first fully plant-based hotel.

“If you’ve ever visited Beck Hall, we’d love for you to come and experience Ffarm Hall too.”

The restaurant at the 14-room hotel, known as The Kitchen, serves “plant-based dishes that are uncompromisingly delicious, wholesome and indulgent.”

The seasonal menus include snacks, sandwiches, salads, ‘reimagined classics’ such as vegan steaks and burgers, as well as ice creams and cakes.

As well as eschewing animal products in their restaurant and bar, Ffarm Hall’s hotel toiletries, uniforms and laundry suppliers use vegan products.

Philip Zecevic shared his trip with his 469,000 Instagram followers, praising the “unbelievable meals”, including a vegan steak with peppercorn sauce which he described as “scarily real”.

He continued: “We kicked off our first day with a big breakfast knowing we had a full day of hikes and outdoor adventure ahead of us…

“Something about being out here made for some of the best drives I’ve ever had. This trip has made me actively want to get out and explore more of the UK because there are some gems of nature about.

“I didn’t realise how beautiful Wales really is and being out here in autumn was just something else.

“After a full day out and about exploring it was always exciting coming back to Ffarm Hall, getting cosy and picking what to have for dinner.

“This place really shows you that comfort and indulgence can live happily alongside ethics and sustainability and you’re not missing out on anything.”

He finished by saying Ffarm Hall “might just be my new favourite place to unwind and escape the world for a little while,”, adding that the hotel “is well worth adding to your list.”

Philip began embracing a more plant-based diet after questioning where his food came from, gradually changing his eating habits through research, curiosity and small, consistent steps.

The London-based creator aims to help more people build a “more conscious, enjoyable” vegan lifestyle, with recipes, and shopping and lifestyle tips “without pressure, extremes, or over complication”.

Philip has worked on campaign projects with Jamie Oliver and his team, and his work has also been featured in Men’s Health UK and GQ Magazine.

Follow Phitzee on Instagram here. For more information on eating or staying at Ffarm Hall, visit their site here.