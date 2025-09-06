Vegan market returns to Wales hosting 30 cruelty-free vendors

A vegan market will return to south-east Wales this weekend, with 30 traders offering a range of cruelty-free, sustainably produced food and merchandise.

Following the success of the 2023 and 2024 Chepstow Vegan Market, the town’s high street will once again play host to local and national vegan businesses on Sunday 7 September, between 10am and 3pm.

Alongside stalls offering street food, cakes, and deli items, there will be places to purchase ethical clothing, skincare and home decor from vegan artists. Many vendors will also offer allergen-conscious food for those with intolerances.

Welcome

Vegan Fairs, the organisers of the free outdoor market, told the South Wales Argus the space will be open to all.

They said: “Our fairs are a judgment-free zone and everyone is welcome. Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, flexitarian or just curious, come along and support independent businesses.”

In addition to plant-based food and products, there will be giveaways and experts offering advice on transitioning to a vegan lifestyle.

Vegan Fairs hosted their first market in Gloucester in 2017 and have since expanded to neighbouring towns, earning high praise from visitors.

Lewis and Courtney, regular attendees at the markets, said: “[Vegan Fairs] are so well organised, we always know where the event is, where to park, and what traders we expect to see! We have come to love our regular traders but it’s always nice to see a new friendly face.”

Accessible

Held twice a year on Chepstow’s high street, the Vegan Market is fully accessible, and just a few minutes’ walk from the local bus station and Welsh Street car park.

The organisers have also advised bringing a reusable cup and cutlery, as well as reusable bags to take any purchases home. They also noted, for those driving to the event, emissions can be offset by planting a tree in the nearby grove.

For more information, visit the Chepstow Vegan Market’s page on Facebook. A full list of attending vendors is available on the Vegan Fairs site.