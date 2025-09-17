Vehicles, fake toys, illegal vapes and cigarettes seized in crackdown

A major multi-agency crackdown has led to the seizure of illicit tobacco, illegal vapes, counterfeit toys and two vehicles.

The operation, led by Neath Port Talbot Council’s Trading Standards Team, saw council officers working alongside South Wales Police to target businesses suspected of selling dangerous and illegal goods, as well as disposing of waste unlawfully.

Acting on intelligence, Trading Standards officers carried out raids where they uncovered hundreds of illicit cigarettes and pouches of tobacco.

Sniffer dogs

Concealed stashes were discovered inside business premises and in nearby vehicles, with sniffer dogs helping to pinpoint hidden supplies.

Illegal disposable vapes were also found openly on sale, alongside counterfeit Labubu dolls – fake toys which flout safety regulations and could pose serious risks to children.

A follow-up inspection at another location revealed more illegal vapes and counterfeit dolls.

Neath Port Talbot Council said the raids formed part of an ongoing effort to tackle the trade in illicit goods.

Prosecutions

In recent months, Trading Standards has issued closure orders and pursued prosecutions, including one case due for sentencing at Swansea Crown Court in October over the sale of illegal vapes and tobacco.

As part of the joint operation, the council’s Waste Enforcement Team also located an individual who had previously failed to pay a Fixed Penalty Notice for waste offences and had since moved address.

Following the intervention, the person has now paid the outstanding fine.

Councillor Cen Phillips, Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, said the raids showed the importance of agencies working together.

“This operation demonstrates the benefits of inter-agency information sharing and cooperation,” he said.

“These businesses are wilfully undermining efforts to protect the health and safety of the public at large by selling dangerous and illegal products. By hiding their wares, they are fully aware of the illegality of their actions.”

Investigations into the businesses involved are continuing.