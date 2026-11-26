Nation.Cymru staff

Vehicles struck railway bridges 72 times across Wales and the borders in a year, causing more than 11 days of delays and costing more than £600,000.

The A470 railway bridge at Caersws in Powys was the most frequently hit, with five collisions between April 2025 and March 2026. A bridge in Peterston-super-Ely in the Vale of Glamorgan was struck four times.

Network Rail recorded collisions at 55 structures across the route. Three bridges were hit three times each, at Gowerton in Swansea, Ewyas Harold in Herefordshire and Evans Street in Flint.

The number of strikes rose from 68 in 2023–24 to 70 the following year and 72 in the latest figures. The collisions caused 271 hours of delays to passenger and freight trains, with the cost covering delays, cancellations and repairs.

Across Britain, Network Rail recorded 1,706 bridge strikes in 2025–26, roughly one every five hours. They caused more than 185,000 minutes of delays and cost about £13.25m.

Bridge strikes often happen when lorries or other high-sided vehicles try to pass under bridges with insufficient clearance. Collisions can put road users, passengers and railway staff at risk, and trains may have to stop while engineers check whether the bridge is safe.

Thomas Edwards, a programme manager for Network Rail’s Wales and Borders route, said: “Every bridge strike is avoidable, yet we’re continuing to see incidents across our route that put people at risk and cause unnecessary disruption to passengers.

“Our figures show that some bridges are being struck repeatedly, with Aberystwyth Road bridge alone hit five times in just 12 months.”

Network Rail has renewed warning signs and chevrons at the Caersws bridge. At Bishton Road in Newport, it worked with the city council to install height restriction barriers on both approaches to prevent vehicles that are too tall from reaching the bridge.

As part of its ‘Wise Up, Size Up’ campaign, Network Rail is asking drivers to check the height of their vehicle, including any load, before setting off and to plan a route that avoids bridges with insufficient clearance.