Vehicles seized in overnight taxi crackdown

Nation.Cymru staff

Three vehicles were seized and dozens of offences uncovered after more than 100 taxis and minibuses were stopped during a major overnight safety operation.

The multi-agency crackdown in Cardiff saw 103 vehicles inspected between 4pm on July 18 and 2am the following morning, with police, councils and enforcement agencies checking whether vehicles carrying passengers were safe, roadworthy and operating legally.

The operation was led by the Cardiff and Vale Special Constabulary and involved Cardiff Council, Newport Council, Vale of Glamorgan Council, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and community safety teams.

South Wales Police issued four Traffic Offence Reports for offences including driving without insurance, defective tyres and failing to wear a seatbelt.

Three vehicles were seized during the operation, including two being driven without valid insurance.

Four taxis were immediately suspended from operating after local authorities identified defects including faulty lights and worn tyres. They cannot return to service until the faults have been repaired and the vehicles have passed a further inspection.

A further 25 formal warning notices were issued for issues including missing or incorrect taxi licence badges, lighting defects, expired or missing first aid kits, expired fire extinguishers and damage to vehicle bodywork.

DVSA officers also issued 11 fixed penalty notices for defects including faulty lights, defective brakes and a diesel leak. One untaxed vehicle was identified, with the tax paid at the roadside.

Enforcement officers also launched four investigations into alleged licensing breaches, including claims that drivers were carrying passengers without using a meter and operating unlicensed taxi services.

Safe

Special Inspector Benjamin Johns said: “Those using taxis and minibuses to travel into and out of the Cardiff area deserve to do so with reassurance that the vehicles they’re in are safe, legal, and roadworthy.

“This partnership working highlights how seriously we take the public’s safety. With the combination of resources during this operation, we were able to collaboratively ensure drivers and their vehicles transporting the public are safe.”

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