Martin Shipton

A local resident has won an 18-month battle for the disclosure of a report detailing concerns about the quality of construction work at NHS Wales’ largest building project.

As part of the near-£1bn contract for the new Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, an Independent Tester has produced monthly reports on the quality of the construction work since the start of the project.

In its January 2025 report, the Independent Tester gave the construction project an overall rating of red on the RAG (red, amber, green) scale, detailing concerns including the quality of the concrete construction work.

A nearby resident submitted a Freedom of Information request to Velindre NHS Trust for the report to be made publicly available, given the significant amount of public money being spent.

Velindre Trust refused to release the Independent Tester’s Red report, citing a clause concerning the confidentiality of commercial information. The resident then appealed to the UK Information Commissioner for the release of the report.

The Information Commissioner’s Office has now ruled in favour of the resident and required Velindre Trust to release the executive summary of the Independent Tester’s report and information about the remedial works that were required.

The letter telling the resident of their victory stated: “The Commission recognises the strong public interest in transparency and accountability regarding the construction of the new Velindre Cancer Centre. The project involves substantial public expenditure and concerns the delivery of a major public healthcare facility.

“There is a legitimate public interest in understanding the nature of construction issues identified during the project and the actions taken to address them.”

The Information Commissioner also revealed the arguments submitted by Velindre Trust and the Acorn consortium as to why the Independent Tester’s report should not be released.

The decision notice states: “The Trust and Acorn Project Co argued that disclosure would damage commercial reputation, reduce investor confidence, prejudice future tendering opportunities and adversely affect commercial relationships connected with the project.”

‘Delighted’

The resident who fought for the Independent Tester’s report to be released said: “I am delighted the Information Commissioner has ruled in my favour, showing that Velindre Trust should have released this important report when I first requested it more than 18 months ago.

“To show how important this decision is, here is the first paragraph of the newly released Executive Summary of the January 2025 Independent Tester’s report: ‘We have assessed the project as RED status. We have increased the rating from AMBER in the previous report to RED. We had reported a seeming improvement in quality in our November report, but we consider this has deteriorated again and in some areas we do have concerns about the long-term viability of the concrete reinforcement related to the potential ingress of water.

“‘We need to work through these issues with the Contractor and Project Co. We would encourage a session of a number of days if necessary … as clearly the current situation is unacceptable on all sides.’

“All of the information from the Independent Tester’s report released by Velindre Trust has now been sent to the Welsh Government for its information and action.

“I want to thank the UK Information Commissioner for the decision that a strong public interest can override the often-used defence of commercial confidentiality. This decision sends an important message to public bodies such as Velindre Trust that they must be more open and transparent, and not hide behind this over-used phrase of ‘commercial confidentiality’ in publicly funded projects.

“I am also concerned about Velindre Trust’s long lists of agenda items which it discusses behind closed doors in the private sections of its Board and Committee meetings, so preventing the public from being able to scrutinise many of its key decisions.

“This is despite Audit Wales in its 2023 and 2024 assessments of Velindre Trust recommending the Trust provide public summaries of its discussions in private Board and Committee meetings, a recommendation the Trust has yet to implement.

“In addition, at a recent meeting of 150 residents, people raised their concerns about being kept in the dark by Velindre Trust over the future of the Whitchurch Hospital site, which is currently owned by the Trust.

“Velindre Trust must listen to local people and to organisations such as the Information Commissioner’s office. The Trust is a public servant. It should never have taken 18 months to share the Independent Tester’s report.

“Public scrutiny is central to any NHS Wales construction project. Contractors need to know that the quality of their work will be seen by the public, who after all are the people who paid for it.”

Quality

A spokesperson for Velindre University NHS Trust said: “The safety and quality of the new Velindre Cancer Centre are paramount.

“Where quality concerns have arisen, they have been actively managed through the contractual and technical assurance processes, including via a third-party Independent Tester, that exist for precisely this purpose. At no stage have the issues mentioned compromised the structural safety of the building.

“The report is a record of the position at a single point during the development, nearly two years ago, at an early stage of construction. The concrete matters in the report were dealt with through the project’s quality management and repair processes.

“The Independent Tester went on to review the contractor’s reports on concrete, curing and substructures, and by autumn 2025 the related items were considered addressed.

“Independent testing remains rigorous and the Independent Tester continues to report every month, with the project having now moved on considerably from the January 2025 report.

“Our priority remains delivering a state-of-the-art cancer centre that will deliver better outcomes through world-class cancer treatment, enhanced diagnostic capability and greater access to innovation, training and research.”