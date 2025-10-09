Velindre University NHS Trust confirmed next steps for former Whitchurch Hospital site

Velindre University NHS Trust has confirmed that the former Whitchurch Hospital site will be listed for commercial sale.

The Trust became the legal owner of the historic site in November 2024, following a transfer from Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

Estate agent Savills will commence a marketing campaign from October 9 2025, inviting interested parties to express their interest in the property as the first stage of the sale process.

This is an open marketing exercise, where parties will be able to express their interest in the potential acquisition of the property.

Work

The Trust has been working with several partners since taking ownership to carry out urgent safety works on the historic site, preparing for its future and working with key stakeholders to discuss the approach to the disposal of the site.

Director of Place, Portfolio and Partnerships at Velindre University NHS Trust Lauren Fearsaid: “The former Whitchurch Hospital site holds historical and emotional importance to many in our community.

“Since taking ownership, we have worked hard with several partners to ensure the site is safe, protected, and well-maintained while also planning for its long-term future.

“Listing the site for commercial sale is the next important step. We have engaged with key stakeholders over the summer, and we are committed to continuing open dialogue as we move forward.”

Risk

The Trust has met regularly with the several sports clubs who use areas on the Whitchurch Hospital site.

Their current leases are not at risk as part of this process, and their history and importance to the community will be emphasised to any potential parties.

Since taking ownership, work has focused on carrying out urgent works to make the site safe – commissioning professional advisers, securing Welsh Government funding, and progressing clearance and safety works in line with Cardiff Council heritage and planning expectations.

The Trust has also been preparing for the next steps by working with Welsh Government and Cardiff Council to complete an outline Conservation Management Plan.

The Trust’s approach to the sale is being informed by key heritage and planning requirements.

Two public drop-in sessions will be arranged over the next two months in Whitchurch to hear resident’s views and answer any questions.