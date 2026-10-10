Vet practice relocation approved creating seven full-time jobs

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

The equivalent of seven full-time jobs will be created after planners give a vet practice relocation plans the thumbs up.

Earlier this year Amanda Hiley of Goolden Designs LLP lodged an application with Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority (BBNPA) for Unit Two, Talgarth Business Park.

The proposal was to change the external fenestration and installation of roof windows, install air conditioning units and a proposed first floor for the use of the premises as a veterinary surgery.

Documents lodged with the proposal say that it would create four full-time jobs and six part-time jobs.

A design and access statement by Goolden Designs said: “The proposal is for a start-up veterinary centre, a key employment use with new local staff offered continued training and development with various roles, having locally based staff is vital to the running of a business in this area.”

They added that the firm had been “searching for a suitable property” since January 2024.

Goolden Designs said: “Talgarth and the surrounding area is rapidly developing and there is an increasing demand for veterinary care and these premises and location are a good base between the surrounding towns and villages that it is hoped this start-up independent veterinary practice will fill the void for all-round veterinary care, reducing the distance travelled for veterinary care.”

The layout includes a reception area, two consulting rooms and a “bereavement” room.

There would also be a “preparation room” where there will be cat and dog wards, an imaging room, operating theatre, dental theatre and a procedures room.

On the first floor there would be staff facilities including offices, a staff room, kitchen and laboratory.

Planning officer Lisa Williams said in her report that approving the application would increase space at the unit from 284 square metres to 384 square metres.

Ms Williams said: “The proposal seeks to expand Black Mountain Vets to meet the demand for domestic and small animal care in the area.

“The practice provides an important service, and the proposal seeks to enable the expansion of the service into the future.

“On balance the proposal is considered to be acceptable given the business already operates from the business park and is recommended for approval.”

She explained that the vet practice had been based at Unit 4A on the business park site since 2020.

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