Veteran almost at half way stage of 400-mile charity trek from France to Wales

A former Royal Military Police Sergeant from Brynmawr is powering towards the half way point of a 400 mile trek to commemorate the sacrifices of WW1 troops.

Darren Foote, a Gulf War veteran and ex-Diplomatic bodyguard, is walking from Mametz Wood in France, a key objective in the 1916 Battle of the Somme, to Ebbw Vale Rugby Club and raising funds for Blesma limbless veterans charity along the way.

The 59-year-old, who qualified as a teacher after 12 years’ service, got the inspiration for the sponsored walk after taking students to visit the battle site where the 38th (Welsh) Division of the British Army was tasked with clearing a German stronghold.

Battle

“It had a huge impact on them and Mametz Wood is hugely significant in the Valleys where I live as 4,000 Welsh soldiers were injured or lost their lives in the battle,” says Darren, who is covering around 40 miles a day in full kit, with his former RMP close protection instructor Paul Christian acting as support driver.

“There was incredible bravery and sacrifice and I wanted to honour that in some way so I’m walking back home to the Valleys to commemorate that. It is tough and I’m walking through the pain barrier at the moment but we are getting great encouragement along the route and will complete the journey.”

Darren aimed to raise £1,500 for Blesma, and has now smashed that target thanks to the generosity of donors who have pledged over £2,000 and counting.

Dragon

The walk started from the Mametz Wood Memorial, a three metre high plinth topped by a Welsh red dragon tearing at barbed wire, on September 1 and will finish at Ebbw Vale Rugby Club.

Darren, who is Director of the Mountain Fuel sports nutrition company and has now covered 185 miles, adds: “I want to pay tribute to those soldiers and also raise funds for Blesma for the amazing work it does for injured veterans.

“They went through a lot and continue to go through a lot so the more we can raise for Blesma, the more they can do for our veterans.”

To donate to Darren’s cause, visit the Just Giving page here.