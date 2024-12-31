Veteran radio presenter Johnnie Walker dies aged 79

Veteran radio DJ Johnnie Walker has died at the age of 79, it has been announced.

Walker’s death was announced on air by his friend and colleague, BBC Radio 2’s Bob Harris, who took over presenting Sounds of the 70s in November.

His wife Tiggy said: “I couldn’t be more proud of Johnnie – how he kept broadcasting almost to the end and with what dignity and grace he coped with his debilitating lung disease.

“He remained his charming, humorous self to the end, what a strong, amazing man. It has been a rollercoaster ride from start to finish.

“And if I may say – what a day to go. He’ll be celebrating New Year’s Eve with a stash of great musicians in heaven. One year on from his last live show.

“God bless that extraordinary husband of mine, who is now in a place of peace.”

Retired

At the end of October, he presented his final Sounds Of The 70s show on BBC Radio 2 and hosted his last episode of The Rock Show as he retired due to ill health.

Walker had announced in early October that he was retiring from radio after 58 years, having been previously diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

The BBC’s director general, Tim Davie, said: “We are deeply saddened by the news of Johnnie’s passing and our thoughts are with his family and friends, as well as everyone at Radio 2.

“Johnnie was a pop radio pioneer and a champion of great music, entertaining millions of beloved listeners on the BBC across decades, most recently hosting two shows on Radio 2.

“No one loved the audience as much as Johnnie and we loved him back.”

He was born in Birmingham and left school at the age of 15 to train to become a mechanic, later taking a job as a car salesman.

He found an outlet for his passion for music with a Friday night slot as a disco DJ under the name Peter Dee.

Pirate radio

Walker began his radio career in 1966 on Swinging Radio England, an offshore pirate station.

He later moved to Radio Caroline, where he became a household name hosting the hugely popular night-time show.

Walker went on to join BBC Radio 1 in 1969, continuing until 1976, with him later moving to San Francisco, where he recorded a weekly show broadcast on Radio Luxembourg.

He returned to the UK in the 80s and presented Radio 1’s Saturday Stereo Sequence.

After working on various BBC stations, he left Radio 1 for good in 1995 and three years later he was offered his own weekly show on Radio 2, before taking over Drivetime.

He earned a reputation as a DJ who accorded more importance to the records he played than the chat between tracks, with names he pioneered including Lou Reed, Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles.

In October 2003, Walker underwent chemotherapy and an emergency operation for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

He told his listeners live on air of the diagnosis and later revealed that he “died” on the operating table three times during surgery to repair his burst intestine.

The condition IPF is one “in which the lungs become scarred and breathing becomes increasingly difficult”, according to the NHS.

The NHS website says it is not clear what causes the condition and that treatments can reduce the rate at which it worsens, but that there is “currently no treatment that can stop or reverse the scarring of the lungs”.

