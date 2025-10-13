Veterans ‘denied the right to remember the war dead’

Martin Shipton

Frail and disabled veterans will be unable to pay their respects to the war dead in Llanelli this year because of “disgraceful inaction” by Carmarthenshire County Council, it has been claimed.

Labour councillor Rob Evans, who is an RAF veteran, criticised the Plaid Cymru-led authority for denying elderly, infirm, and disabled veterans “the basic dignity and fundamental right to pay tribute to comrades lost in action”.

Cllr Evans made an official request in the first week of October for a temporary ramp with a handle to overcome steps leading to the Cenotaph in the grounds at the Old Llanelli Town Hall.

was rejected “because of short notice”, according to the council.

“They should put a temporary ramp in as soon as possible, and most definitely before this year’s Week of Remembrance,” he said. “And then install a permanent one before next year.”

Labour town councillor Shaun Greaney, backing Cllr Evans’ request, said: “I just don’t understand the county council’s position and disgraceful inaction on this.

“Surely it can’t be beyond their wit and ability to construct a ramp as soon as possible.

“And if they can’t do a permanent one in the timescale, then a temporary one with a rail for the week of Remembrance in November does not seem too much of an ask.

“In my view, for them not to take action on this right now is disrespectful, shameful and an embarrassment.”

Llanelli Town Council leader, David Darkin, also championed the cause of disabled veterans who currently cannot access the Llanelli Cenotaph near the Old Town Hall.

Duties

“The county council is signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant and they have duties under the Disability Act to ensure they do not discriminate,”he said.

“This petty refusal of such a small demand, which would make a difference to a number of veterans, seems very mean-spirited.

“Veterans have served our country with distinction. What’s more the county council’s refusal seems to be disrespectful to the war dead themselves.

“This is not what they fought and gave their lives for,” said Cllr Darkin.

Safety checks

A spokesperson for Carmarthenshire County Council said the authority had received the request at short notice and was unable to complete the necessary assessments and safety checks in time for this year’s commemorations.

“We are fully committed to improving accessibility at our public memorials,” the spokesperson said. “We will review options for a permanent solution following Remembrance events.”