Vets issue warning to Welsh dog owners after confirmed case of leptospirosis

Vets have warned dog owners across Wales about the importance of vaccinations after a confirmed case of leptospirosis.

Sanders Vets in Cwmbran took to Facebook to highlight the confirmed case of the disease, which is zoonotic and can be passed from animals to humans.

The disease can spread through water or soil contaminated with the urine of infected animals, entering the body through the nose, mouth, eyes or open wounds.

The bacteria can live in wet ground and fresh water for several weeks or even months. Symptoms in dogs include lethargy, vomiting, diarrhoea, and jaundice.

It is most commonly carried by rats, mice, cows, pigs and dogs, and although it does not always manifest itself, sheep and lambs can become infected.

Sanders Vets wrote: “Leptospirosis, often shortened to lepto, is a disease caused by bacteria that damage vital organs, such as the liver and kidneys. It’s very serious and often fatal in dogs.”

They warned that pets can catch leptospirosis from:

Other infected dogs

Sniffing or licking the ground where an infected animal has urinated

Infected ground or fresh water

They continued: “If your dog lives on a farm, kills rodents or spends a lot of time swimming, they’re at a much higher risk of catching it.”

While there are multiple strains of leptospirosis, vaccines used in the UK protect against the most common ones, though they do not cover every strain.

Leptospirosis vaccination is routinely offered as part of dogs’ standard vaccination programme in the UK, with regular boosters required to maintain protection.

However, missed jabs can leave dogs at risk of the disease, and Sanders Vets encouraged any pet owners who are unsure to contact their vet.

Dog owners are also advised to avoid letting pets drink from stagnant water and to seek veterinary advice if pets show any symptoms.