Vice Chancellor wants to avoid Senedd scrutiny on massive cuts programme

Former Education Minister Leighton Andrews has accused Cardiff University’s Vice Chancellor of seeking to delay an appearance before the Senedd’s Education Committee until after final decisions have been made on a massive cuts programme.

The proposed cuts would see 400 academic staff lose their jobs and five of the university’s Schools, including Nursing and Music, shut down.

Mr Andrews says Vice Chancellor Wendy Larner has responded to an invitation to appear from Senedd Education Committee chair Buffy Williams MS by requesting that she is allowed to delay her hearing until after the decisions are done and dusted.

Mr Andrews – now a professor at Cardiff University and himself ‘in scope’ for potential redundancy – says Professor Larner’s attempt to delay the hearing is an insult to the 1,800 members of the university’s staff who have been told their jobs are at risk. He has drafted a set of tough questions for the Committee to ask the Vice Chancellor.

‘Give evidence’

In a letter to Prof Larner, Ms Williams states: “As the committee of the Senedd with responsibility for scrutiny of policy and legislation relating to education, we have taken a close interest in your statement of January 28 [announcing the cuts] and the response to that statement from various stakeholders. We note that the proposals announced on January 28 are subject to a formal 90-day consultation. We also note that you anticipate that the specific proposals will be refined and developed over the next 90 days as a result of that consultation process.

“We therefore request that you appear before the committee to give evidence soon after the formal consultation has ended. We would like to discuss with you the steps leading to your announcement on January 28, the concerns raised by various stakeholders in relation to your proposals, and how the consultation period had shaped the final plans, which you anticipate will be approved by the University Council in June 2025.

“We propose a one-hour evidence session on either Thursday May 1 or Wednesday May 14. Please contact our clerks at your earliest convenience to agree a time and date.

“In the meantime we would be grateful if you could respond in writing to the questions set out at Annex A no later than Friday March 21. Your responses will help our understanding of the context surrounding your announcement on January 28, and ensure that our discussions in committee are as constructive as possible.”

Annex A lists a series of questions aimed at finding out more about the university’s plans and whether UK or Welsh government policies have impacted on the decision to cut costs.

‘Mitigations’

In her response, Prof Larner wrote: “Thank you for your letter inviting me to attend the CYPE [Children Young People and Education] Committee. I also very much appreciate that you have worked to ensure that any appearance would not infringe on the 90-day consultation period with staff. I would be happy to attend the Committee and would ensure that my appearance is at a point which is most useful to the Committee in terms of its work. Following appropriate amendments and appropriate mitigations, that will be made in the mid-way point in the process, the consultation period closes on May 6 and we anticipate that staff will be contributing to the consultation up until that point.

“The University’s Executive Board and Council will then be considering these suggestions and revising the proposals, with a decision due in early June. By May 14 we will likely still be assessing these contributions ahead of a final decision.

“I would be grateful if you could look at subsequent dates that would allow us to have a wide-ranging conversation about the process as a whole.”

‘Insult’

Mr Andrews said: “This is an insult to the 1400 academic staff still at risk of redundancy. The Senedd Education Committee should call the Vice-Chancellor before them as soon as possible.

“They should be asking her about the substantial cash and investments held by Cardiff University which could be used to manage their way through their challenges over a gentler timescale without compulsory redundancies.

“They should be asking the Vice-Chancellor in detail about the University’s contract with the Welsh Government on nursing and the University’s responsibilities under procurement as well as competition rules.

“They should be asking precise questions about when the Welsh Government was informed of specific cuts to specific departments.

“They should be asking whether Cardiff University still considers itself to be a central part of a Welsh higher education system.

“They should be asking what concrete steps the University plans to take to restore morale and trust amongst academic staff.

“They should be asking about the damage to the university’s reputation both domestically and internationally.

“They should be asking how many professional services staff are expected to be told they will be losing their jobs.

“The Senedd Education Committee has powers to force the Vice Chancellor to give evidence. It should use them. The Senedd is a stakeholder with views relevant to the university’s consultation. The views of Welsh politicians are listed as important risk factors for the university in its risk documentation.

“This is a test of Welsh democracy. People expect the Senedd to stand up for Welsh interests.”

It is understood the Committee will decide its next step on Wednesday March 26.

