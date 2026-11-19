Martin Shipton

A woman who was sexually abused for years as a child is angry that her abuser is being allowed overnight stays outside the prison where he is serving a seven-and-a-half-year sentence.

Now an adult, the victim, who fears she could be identified if her abuser is named, says prisoners like her abuser should not be allowed out of jail on temporary passes until they have served the custodial part of their sentences.

She has shared with Nation.Cymru documents and correspondence relating to her case.

Her abuser pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court in 2023 to five charges of serious sexual offences with a female child family member aged between 13 and 17, including at least 10 occasions when he had full intercourse with his victim.

The offences were committed between 2004 and 2006.

When the victim first complained to the police about the crimes, the abuser’s denials were accepted, and the matter was only taken forward years later after she had endured much suffering.

What caused her more distress was learning that he had been moved from Parc Prison in Bridgend to an open prison just a year after beginning his sentence, had subsequently been allowed out of the prison on day release and had later been allowed an overnight stay outside the prison without an electronic tag.

Having got nowhere by complaining to the prison authorities, the victim contacted her MP. She doesn’t want her abuser to know where she is living, so doesn’t want the MP to be identified. She has, however, shared the correspondence with Nation.Cymru. In one email to her MP, the victim wrote: “The long and short of it is that I took my abuser to Crown Court [in] 2023. They received a sentence of seven and a half years, they are on the Sex Offenders Register for life and the Crown Court judge said that they have to serve at least five and a half years of that in prison. The offender pleaded guilty, which is why he got seven and a half years instead of 10.

“He had been in prison one year and I was contacted by probation liaison to inform me that he’d been moved to an open prison. I told them that this is a mistake, that he was a violent sex offender and it’s disturbing that they’d think he’d be suitable.

“I can prove that I have tried to get probation to do something and they just kept telling me it’s too late, which it isn’t and every day he is allowed into the public, he is a danger to women and girls.

“To top it off, a couple of months ago I received a call from probation to say that he’s now allowed one night out of the prison a week, plus being allowed to go to work in the completely oblivious local community, all week, every week.

“I simply don’t understand why a violent sex offender who has been given a serious sentence from the highest court in Wales, is allowed to be out overnight in the community. Why is the prison service rewarding this dangerous person with access to potential victims, without the community’s knowledge? As far as the outside world is concerned, people like this are locked away to protect them.

Panic attacks

“I’ve had panic attacks every single night since, my PTSD [Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder] has never been this severe – I need someone to make sense of this string of mistakes.

“I don’t know why this has happened, but I do know that it was the same time that a bunch of prisoners had to be released due to overcrowding. I think that it’s a simple administrative mistake that was rushed through during a stressful time. I understand that humans make mistakes – but it’s an extremely serious mistake and no one is doing anything to rectify it.”

The victim’s MP received a letter from Lord Timpson, the Prisons Minister, shortly before he left the UK Government in July 2026. In the letter, he said that originally the proposal had been that the abuser would be moved to a Category C prison. Because Category C prisons are still secure, victims and their relatives did not have to be notified. However, a decision was taken to move the abuser to a Category D prison – an open prison – and therefore the victim should have been notified of the transfer. Lord Timpson wrote: “I recognise that, had [the victim] been informed earlier, this would have enabled her to engage more fully at that stage of the process. I would therefore like to offer my sincere apology that she was not notified at the appropriate time, and for any additional anxiety this may have caused.”

‘Let down’

Commenting on the UK Labour government’s apparent reluctance to take firm action and ensure that prisoners who have committed serious crimes are not put into open prisons at an early stage of their sentences, the victim told Nation.Cymru: “I voted for a UK Labour Government and feel very let down by their failure to close these loopholes. This is why people don’t report abuse sooner: our system is too broken to function and survivors aren’t listened to when they try to use it.

“Sometimes that same system that’s meant to protect them, puts them in more danger through mistakes being made.

“What I’d like to see going forward is for the prisoner to go and finish his sentence inside a prison, or at least be tagged so the community is safer.

“I’d also like the UK Government to ensure that sex offenders are no longer placed in open prisons or allowed to work in or be in the community until the custodial part of their sentence is over, as promised by the courts during their sentencing.

“That’s the bare minimum we should expect from a government that’s already had to apologise to survivors, for trying to release these people. It’s promised that we are being heard – but we are not being heard, we’re being ignored.”