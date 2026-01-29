Victims ‘right to review’ scheme to be expanded to Wales

A pilot scheme that allows victims of crime to request a formal review of a decision not to prosecute a suspect will be expanded to Wales.

It comes following positive feedback from an initial pilot which launched in the West Midlands in June last year.

The Solicitor General confirmed today (January 27) that the scheme will now expand to three more Crown Prosectution Service Areas – beginning with CPS North West in January, followed by CPS Yorkshire and Humberside in early February, and CPS Cymru-Wales in April.

Solicitor General Ellie Reeves said: “Rape and sexual assault are abhorrent, causing long-lasting physical and emotional trauma to victims. Victims who come forward deserve to know that their experiences are being heard.

“This government is committed to halving violence against women and girls and following a positive pilot in the West Midlands, I am working with CPS to roll out the victims right to review pilot to three more regions.

“This will increase routes to justice and above all, it will ensure victims are given fairness, dignity and are truly heard. “

Under the current system, criminal cases can be stopped at any point if a prosecutor decides there is no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.

While victims can ask for the decision to be reviewed under the Victims’ Right to Review (VRR) scheme, this will not change the outcome.

The pilot scheme gives victims of rape or serious sexual abuse the right for their case to be reviewed by a different prosecutor before any final decisions are made, and the chance to continue proceedings remains. If that prosecutor determines there is enough evidence, the case will continue.

The UK Government hopes the move will help to enhance confidence in the justice system by giving victims more control over their case.

On the expansion of the pilot to Wales, Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens said: “Survivors of rape and serious sexual assault deserve to have their voices heard and have the best possible chance of achieving justice.

“Expanding this pilot to Wales means that in cases where a decision has been made not to proceed, victims here will be able to ask for a review that could change the outcome.

“This is an important step which will help build confidence in the justice system and bring more perpetrators to court.”

Jade Blue McCrossen-Nethercott, a campaigner for justice reform and women’s rights as well as a rape survivior, campaigned for the CPS and the government to commit to expanding the pilot further than just the West Midlands.

On the decision to further expand the pilot she said: “It’s encouraging to see the VRR pilot expanding further. From lived experience, I know the difference an earlier opportunity for review can make, and the learning from the West Midlands shows this clearly – survivors have said that simply having this option makes a positive difference.

“Adding this right is an important step forward. It helps build confidence in the justice system by giving victims greater control at a critical moment in their case and the chance to get the answers they deserve.

“The phased, evidence-led approach reflects constructive engagement and a genuine willingness to learn from what’s working. I’m proud to see this steady progress and grateful for the openness to change.”

Survivors eligible for the pilot in the West Midlands – including those who did not request a review – gave positive feedback, saying they valued having the opportunity for their case to be reconsidered before a final decision was reached.

The expansion will allow the Crown Prosecution Service to gather further evidence and data on the scheme’s effectiveness before any decision is made on a national rollout.