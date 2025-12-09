Victorian school to be demolished for affordable housing

Richard Evans, Local democracy reporter

A controversial plan to demolish a Victorian school to make room for affordable housing will be discussed next week.

Daniel Parry Medra has applied to Denbighshire County Council’s planning department, seeking permission to demolish the existing buildings and structures at the former Rhos Street School, on Rhos Street in Ruthin.

The developer wants to build 20 affordable homes with access.

The council’s planning officers have recommended approval, but the authority has been inundated with several dozen objection letters from residents.

The residents have given a long list of reasons for objecting, including the school being an “important building,” overdevelopment, the road being unsafe, and noise.

Ruthin Town Council is also objecting to the new homes.

A town council statement added: “The building is an important part of Ruthin’s history, and its contribution is as an important historical asset. It is part of a social, economic, and cultural history and continues into living memory.”

The town council also opposed on the grounds of the “impact on a listed building,” suggesting the development is close to the historical Rose Cottage opposite and “its setting.”

Ruthin Town Council also raised fears of additional traffic pressure on Rhos Street, as well as congestion and parking issues.

Whilst Denbighshire County Council’s own conservation officer supports affordable housing on the site, they have advised the building should be preserved for that use.

They said: “Although this building is not listed or within the Conservation Area, the original front building is a good example of a Victorian British school of 1848, of strong local interest and of architectural merit.

“The building is an important landmark feature on Rhos Street being directly opposite the Grade II* Listed Rose Cottage and adjacent to the rows of stone terraced cottages, all adding significant positive value and interest to the area in close proximity to the Conservation Area.”

But planning officers are advising that the committee back the plans.

“The proposal presents a difficult decision between preserving a building which is considered to be characterful and attractive and redeveloping the site to provide 20 affordable houses,” the report states.

The conclusion summarised that “options” to protect the building in regard of its historical importance “have been explored” but added that Welsh heritage guardians CADW have “stated that the building is not suitable for listing.”

Consequently, planning officers are recommending the plans should be granted.