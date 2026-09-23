Victorian terraced house on the market after being left empty for two decades

Nation.Cymru staff

A Victorian terraced house in the south Wales Valleys that has stood empty for almost two decades has gone on the market for just £29,000.

The three-bedroom property at 54 Sherwood Street, Llwynypia, near Tonypandy, has been vacant for more than 15 years and is now in need of renovation.

Set in a popular area within walking distance of local amenities, a college and the railway station, the house also has views and comes with a rear garden, off-road parking and a garage.

Angie Davey, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: “There are a number of improvements which could be done to the property which would bring the house back to life as a family home or to let out.

“The place has been empty for more than 15 years so renovation and rejuvenation are the order of the day but the main ingredients are there to help a new owner deliver what could become a cosy and convenient three-bedroom property.

“The house currently has a lounge, sitting room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and the three bedrooms. There is a rear garden but it’s currently a bit tangled and overgrown so some work will be required there to bring it up to a usable condition.

“But what is very handy is that there is rear lane access and off-road parking plus a garage which could be reinstated subject to obtaining any necessary consents.

“I believe the property, which is being sold with vacant possession, once refurbished could achieve a rental of approximately £825pcm.”

Llwynypia is a village in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, near Tonypandy. The Llwynypia railway station is served and operated by Transport for Wales on the Rhondda Line from Cardiff.

The next Paul Fosh Auctions sale, when this and some 100 other varied lots will be on offer, starts at 12 noon on Tuesday, October 6 and ends from 2pm on Thursday, October 8.

You can see the property details here.

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