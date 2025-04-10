Video captures dramatic footage of disqualified driver speeding through built-up areas

A disqualified motorist who drove at high speed through built-up areas and took a roundabout on the wrong side of the road, has been jailed for almost three years.

Timothy Taylor, 32, performed dangerous manoeuvres, including overtaking vehicles with oncoming traffic approaching, in Caerphilly county in February this year.

Gwent Police’s Roads Policing and Specialist Operations (RPSO) unit and the National Police Air Service (NPAS) worked together to bring him to justice.

Helicopter

The NPAS helicopter filmed Taylor’s “spree of utterly reckless and dangerous driving” from above, after officers on patrol had initially spotted the vehicle in the Crosskeys area.

Taylor, who approached the A467 Abercarn roundabout on the wrong side of the road, eventually stopped the car, a red Ford Fiesta, before fleeing on foot.

NPAS tracked him to a supermarket in Risca, where officers detained and arrested him outside the store.

Taylor admitted to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving with without insurance when he appeared for sentencing at Newport Crown Court on Thursday 3 April.

He also pleaded guilty to a burglary offence in Dewstow, Monmouthshire, on December 1 2023, possession of class A drugs, and handling stolen goods.

Shocking

PC Aimee Rees, the officer in the case, said: “The NPAS footage of Taylor’s driving is extremely shocking to view, especially when you consider the speeds he reached in built-up areas.

“Taylor was aware he was driving whilst disqualified and his willingness to engage in such risk-taking to try to evade detection is something that caused us great concern.

“His actions on that day could have had tragic consequences given the lack of care for the safety of others and himself.

“It is by sheer luck only that nobody was injured during this spree of utterly reckless and dangerous driving by Taylor.

“Bringing the defendant to justice was a team effort and, with overwhelming evidence against him, Taylor had no other option but to plead guilty to the offences he faced in court.”

Taylor was sentenced to 32 months’ imprisonment, and disqualified from driving for 34 months upon his release from prison.

