Video shows Ian Watkins murder accused after attack saying he wants to do Sudoku

Katie Dickinson, Press Association

Body-worn video footage has shown Ian Watkins murder-accused Rico Gedel telling prison officers that “people die every day” in the aftermath of the attack, and saying he wants to do Sudoku.

The disgraced Lostprophets frontman was attacked in his cell at high security HMP Wakefield on October 11 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard serving prisoner Gedel, 25, went into Watkins’s cell and stabbed him three times with a makeshift knife, which he then handed to fellow inmate Samuel Dodsworth, 44, who put it in a bin.

In body-worn camera footage from prison officers played to the jury, Gedel is seen smiling as he is being held in his cell after the incident.

He says the officers will “never find” what they are looking for.

In another clip released by the Crown Prosecution Service, Gedel is talking through a cell door to another prison officer who is guarding him, saying: “I want to get to the block so I can do my Sudoku… At least give me a pen. I don’t even have shoes or socks.”

He goes on to talk about the officers searching for the weapon, saying: “It’s easy to act tough when you’re in like seven numbers.

“They come in all high horse and that. ‘Where’s the f****** weapon?

“All swearing and that then one of them tried to play good cop, bad cop.”

Gedel goes on to say: “Have some common decency. Give me shoes and socks. I might just tell you where it is.

“Like, you don’t have to be so tight-arse. You know what I’m saying? You can just be normal.”

He adds that “people die every day”.

Another piece of footage shows the moment the makeshift knife, which jurors heard was a blade stuck to a piece of plastic cutlery with large amounts of tape, was recovered from a bin in the refuse area.

Dodsworth has said Gedel handed him the knife after coming out of Watkins’s cell, and that he tried to give it back to him but then “panicked” and threw it away.

Gedel told jurors he wanted to be moved from sharing a wing with sex offenders in prison so decided to attack another inmate, and chose Watkins due to “proximity”, because he was in the cell next door.

He said part of him wanted to kill Watkins, but another part did not, adding: “Sometimes what we are thinking is not what we intend to do.

“Sometimes what your heart wants is not what your brain wants.”

Gedel, who was initially referred to by police as Rashid Gedel, and Dodsworth both deny murder and possession of a makeshift knife in prison.

Watkins was jailed for 29 years in December 2013, with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences – including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

The trial continues.