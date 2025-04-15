Video shows moment Cardiff man collided with police vehicles to escape arrest

Video footage released by South Wales Police has revealed the moment a Cardiff man collided with police vehicles in a bid to escape being arrested when caught driving whilst disqualified.

Nathan Krishnan, 43, from Riverside, was spotted driving a van with cloned number plates on the M4 at Taibach on February 17.

The vehicle exited at junction 48 before Krishnan stopped to allow two passengers to alight.

He then intentionally collided with police vehicles and an unattended parked car in a bid to escape.

Nonetheless, he was soon apprehended by officers.

Jailed

After pleading guilty to aggravated vehicle-taking, driving without insurance, driving whilst disqualified and property damage, he has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Luke Tucker said: “It is clear that Nathan Krishnan has no regard for the rules of the road and the safety of those around him.

“These are just the latest of a huge list of motoring offences which he has committed. We hope that this is the last time that he will be behind the wheel on our roads.”

