Video shows moment police officer hitched ride in Nissan Micra to catch suspect

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

A video shows the moment a police officer hitched a ride in a woman’s car to catch a suspect on the run.

Jacob Roberts, 25, had sped away from officers after they tried to pull him over in Abercwmboi, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

After Roberts abandoned his vehicle, the pursuit continued on foot before Pc Peter Kerswell flagged down another driver, telling her he needed a lift.

Body-worn camera footage shows the South Wales Police officer climbing into the Nissan Micra before the driver asks: “Where to?”

Pc Kerswell tells the driver to “keep going” before he catches up with Roberts and arrests him.

Roberts, of Mountain Ash, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failure to stop after a road accident, criminal damage to property and possession of cannabis.

During the pursuit in May, South Wales Police said Roberts drove in an erratic manner, failing to stop at junctions, mounting pavements, reverse ramming the pursuing police car and hitting parked cars and a building.

At Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court this week, he was jailed for one year and two months and banned from driving for three years and seven months.

Pc Kerswell said: “Roberts was already banned from driving when he committed these offences, he showed complete disregard for all other road users, including pedestrians.

“I hope it acts as a deterrent for others who think of driving dangerously.

“It’s lucky that no one was seriously injured during this pursuit, we hope this sentence will give Roberts time to reflect on his actions.”

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