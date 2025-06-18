Views wanted on how the forests in Caerphilly and Torfaen are managed

People who enjoy using the public woodlands in south Wales are invited to have their say on how Natural Resources Wales (NRW) plans to manage them in the future.

NRW – who manages the Welsh Government Woodland Estate across Wales – has developed a 10-year management plan for the nine woodlands within the Cwmcarn Forest Resource Plan (FRP) area in Caerphilly and Torfaen.

The draft plan focusses on restoring ancient woodland, planting more native broadleaved trees, biodiversity and habitat connectivity, climate resilience, water quality improvement, and recreational and well-being opportunities.

Feedback

The Cwmcarn FRP covers 1,911 hectares, with 1,690 hectares within the Caerphilly county borough boundary and 221 hectares in Torfaen including Twmbarlwm and Henllys.

Most of these forests extend along the steep sided Lower Sirhywi and Ebbw Valleys close to the communities of Risca, Crosskeys, Cwmcarn, Abercarn, Wattsville, Cwmfelinfach and Ynysddu.

There are also two forest blocks in Machen and Llanbradach, which are in the Lower Rhymney Valley.

People can read the proposal in detail and leave feedback to shape the final version of the plan via NRW’s online consultation here.

NRW will also hold a public drop-in session on 23 June 2025 at Wattsville Clubhouse between 11:30am and 6:30pm for those who wish to learn more, ask questions, and speak directly with NRW officers.

Questions

Laura McLoughlin, Senior Forest Resource Planning Officer for NRW, said: “Our forests offer so many benefits to the natural environment and to our communities.

“They help us in the fight against the climate and nature emergencies, provide good quality timber for us to use, and wonderful places for us all to spend time in and enjoy.

“We know how valued our forests are, and we want to make sure the people who use them have the opportunity to have a say about how they are managed in the future.”

The consultation is open until 16 July 2025.

Anyone wishing to participate but unable to view the proposals online can contact 03000 65 3000 or email [email protected] and request a hard copy.

Feedback by post can be sent to: Laura McLoughlin, Natural Resources Wales, Monmouth Office, Hadnock Road, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 3NQ.

