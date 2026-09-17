Vigil and exhibitions to mark 92 years since Gresford Disaster

Nation.Cymru Staff

A vigil featuring 266 candles, one for each miner killed in the Gresford Disaster, will form part of commemorations marking the tragedy’s 92nd anniversary in north Wales.

In the early hours of 22 September 1934, an explosion tore through the Dennis Section of Gresford Colliery, just north of Wrexham.

One of the deadliest events in British mining history, its impact extended far beyond the colliery, and it remains one of the most significant and painful events in Wrexham’s collective history.

To mark the disaster’s anniversary, Wrexham Miners’ Project, an Ambassador of the Wrecsam2029 UK City of Culture bid, is organising a programme of remembrance at the Miners Rescue Station on Maesgwyn Road.

The project is working to preserve the heritage of the Miners Rescue Station, where several rescuers who responded to the explosion were trained, and provide a space where the stories of Wrexham’s mining communities can continue to be shared.

The programme, running from 17 to 22 September, will feature exhibitions and shared stories to ensure the history of the 266 men who lost their lives is passed on to future generations.

At the heart of the programme will be Gresford: The View from the Pitch, an exhibition exploring the longstanding relationship between Wrexham AFC and the Gresford Colliery community.

Running until 26 September, the exhibition focuses on the Wrexham players who took part in the match against Tranmere Rovers on 22 September 1934, played in the shadow of the disaster.

Rare and previously unseen memorabilia from 1930s Wrexham AFC will be displayed alongside newly created portraits of the club’s 1934 first team, showcasing their images in colour for the first time in nearly a century.

The Miners’ Project is also inviting people to share stories, memories, photographs, family connections and knowledge of Gresford and its communities.

Some will be recorded and preserved as part of its longer-term work to create a lasting, interactive record of the people and communities connected to Gresford.

Michael ‘Scoot’ Hett, representing Wrexham Miners’ Project, said: “This anniversary is about remembering the 266 men, but also the families and communities who carried the impact of Gresford long after 1934.

“We want people to come together at the Miners Rescue Station to remember, share their connections and learn more. Every story matters, and by preserving them we can ensure the people behind the numbers are remembered for generations to come.”

Vigil

The commemorations will culminate on Monday 21 September with a candlelight vigil from 6pm until 2:08am.

Throughout the evening, 266 candles – one for each miner who lost his life – will be lit, alongside poetry, readings, performances and family stories, with opportunities for visitors to reflect and remember together.

At 2:08am, marking the time the explosion tore through the colliery 92 years ago, the candles will be extinguished in remembrance.

Wrexham Community & Culture Trust, the independent charity leading the Wrecsam2029 UK City of Culture bid, is also recognising the anniversary and its significance within Wrexham’s shared history and cultural heritage.

Joanna Knight, Chair of Wrexham Community & Culture Trust, said: “On behalf of Wrexham Community & Culture Trust and Wrecsam2029, we join people across Wrexham in remembering the 266 men who lost their lives at Gresford, their families and the communities whose lives were changed forever.

“The Gresford Disaster is an inseparable part of Wrexham’s story. As we look towards Wrexham’s future, it is equally important that we preserve and share the experiences that have shaped us.

“Wrexham Miners’ Project is doing incredibly important work to keep that heritage alive, and we are proud to have them as an Ambassador of Wrecsam2029. We encourage people across Wrexham to support these important commemorations.”

Details

Gresford: The View from the Pitch:

Runs until Saturday 26 September

Wrexham Miners’ Project, 3 Maesgwyn Road, Wrexham, LL11 2AP

Story-sharing sessions:

17, 18, 21 and 22 September, 10am-3pm

Wrexham Miners’ Project, 3 Maesgwyn Road, Wrexham, LL11 2AP

Candlelight Vigil:

21 September, 6pm – 2:08am

Wrexham Miners’ Project, 3 Maesgwyn Road, Wrexham, LL11 2AP

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.