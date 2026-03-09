Village races to save its only pub as community buyout gathers pace

A rural Welsh community is attempting to save its only pub, one of its last remaining social hubs, from closure by bringing it into public ownership.

Residents in the Machno Valley have launched a share offer to secure The Eagles (Ty Uchaf) in Penmachno, which they say is vital to village life.

So far the campaign has raised £47,500 through share purchases by individuals and groups, but it remains some way short of its £150,000 target.

A traditional country pub, the earliest record of The Eagles is in 1773. It is now a family business, hosting regular quiz nights, Welsh language classes, charity events, and live music.

With a log fire and beer garden overlooking the Eryri countryside, The Eagles serves local ales as well as pub fare like lamb shank, cottage pie, and sausage and mash.

The pub has been at risk of closure since 2025, and “as the only pub in the valley, closure would have a huge detrimental effect for local residents and businesses alike,” Cynnal Bro Machno said.

Mike, a member of Cynnal Bro Machno, the community campaign dedicated to “making Bro Machno a prosperous valley by securing local amenities for future generations,” made a further appeal on Facebook.

He wrote: “There’s only around 600 people living here. And that includes quite a few holiday homes and holiday rentals too.

“We’re definitely not a wealthy community, but we like to think we’re rich in other ways. The views, the community spirit, the peace. We still have a thriving primary school, shop and both a church and chapel here.

“But our little pub, The Eagles, came under threat of closure last year. Our amazing community spirit wouldn’t stand for that, so we’ve come together to launch a community buyout. But we can’t do it alone.

“Whether a local, someone who’s moved later in life, a visitor who loves it here or a local business owner (who knows that we rise or sink together…) We are asking for your help.”

Shares are priced at £1 each with a minimum investment of £50, although the campaign is taking donations of any size.

Investors can purchase shares online or via a paper form with a cheque and, as part owners, receive a democratic vote at Cynnal Bro Machno’s annual general meeting.

The share offer closes on 30 April 2026.

In the meantime, The Eagles remains open for business, with Mike encouraging locals and visitors to “come and say hi, have a pint, and listen to the village choir sing – preferably as (part) owner of your very own, very special pub!”

More information on the campaign is available on the Cynnal Bro Machno site here.

The Eagles’ buyout, while Cynnal Bro Machno’s current priority, is one of many issues the campaign faces. They are also addressing local affordable housing issues by exploring opportunities to purchase, renovate, and provide properties for the community.

The campaign is overseen by a legally registered Community Benefit Society called Cymdeithas Dai Bro Machno, which is regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority.