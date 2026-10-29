Village unveils striking tribute to generations of quarry workers

Nation.Cymru staff

A striking new sculpture made from more than 5,000 pieces of slate has been unveiled in a Welsh village, paying tribute to generations of quarry workers and the families who supported them.

Members of the Llanberis community recently came together on the shores of Llyn Padarn to celebrate the new artwork, ‘Reading the Rock’, commissioned by Cyngor Gwynedd to mark the village’s association with the slate industry.

Councillor Nia Jeffreys, Leader of Cyngor Gwynedd said: “I’m delighted to see this special artwork and investment celebrating the heritage and history of the Llanberis area in place.

“It was lovely to be part of the celebrations on the day and to hear the children singing, along with the lovely verses being recited by members of the community.”

Artist Howard Bowcott created the sculpture as part of the Llewyrch o’r Llechi scheme – a cultural investment programme funded by the UK Government and part of local developments following the designation of the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage Site.

Howard explained: “This has been a very special sculpture to research and design over several years, and finally to make. Over five thousand pieces of Dinorwig roofing slate are stacked together to create the gently twisting column, inspired by a slate splitter’s chisel.

“But for me the richness of the pillar is in the detail of the text, engraved on bands of polished slate. I was able to highlight the often neglected role of women in the slate communities, to celebrate them alongside the skill of the quarrymen. It is a celebration of community, craft and culture marking the World Heritage Site.”

Howard worked with pupils from Ysgol Dolbadarn, local historians, members of Llanberis and Dyffryn Peris Community Council, and the wider community to learn more about domestic life and the history of the local slate industry.

The resulting ‘Reading the Rock’ sculpture celebrates the quarrymen’s skill of understanding and “reading” the rock, with carved words that tell the story of their work and their community.

Through bands of text reflecting the shape of the quarries, the work traces a boy’s journey from childhood to working in the quarry, highlighting the friendships, hardships and challenges of life in the slate industry.

Lord Dafydd Wigley, Chair of the Wales Slate World Heritage Site Board, said: “The sculpture gives the people of Llanberis and the surrounding area a platform to celebrate their remarkable heritage in a unique way, and this opportunity to support the local community’s vision to create a sculpture that recognises the uniqueness and importance of the slate industry is hugely encouraging.

“We take pride in this project as part of the wider effort to use the World Heritage Status in the interests of our communities.”

Councillor Gwilym Tudor Evans, Llanberis Elected Member, said: “The community here in Llanberis had a vision for many years to have a sculpture in the village that would recognise the importance of the slate industry and pay tribute to it.

“I’m delighted that the opportunity has come through the Llewyrch o’r Llechi project to make the dream come true. The investment is good news for Llanberis and I’m looking forward to seeing more projects to regenerate the village that will keep our history alive.”

Bethan Holding, Chair of Llanberis and Dyffryn Peris Community Council, added: “A unique opportunity came about for the community to be able to realise a vision of creating a memorial to the quarrymen.

“The project was an opportunity not only to erect a striking sculpture recognising the status of the Wales Slate World Heritage Site, but also to remember the quarrymen and recognise the contribution of every woman and family who stood behind each quarryman.”

For more information about the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage Site and the inspiration for and meaning of the sculpture, visit the Wales Slate website here.

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