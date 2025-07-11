Villager says substation noise is ‘like a bomb going off’

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors have approved further development at an electrical substation – despite a resident’s complaints that the site is causing him repeated problems.

Graham Richards said equipment on the National Grid site in Llanfaboncaused “very loud bangs” allegedly reaching 90 decibels, and likened the sound to being “like a bomb going off”.

“The ground moves,” he told Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee, on Wednesday July 9.

The noise “affects our wellbeing” and has resulted in him needing to take sleeping tablets, he added.

Mr Richards also alleged the wider activity at the electrical substation was linked to serious health problems “because of the magnetic fields” which he claimed “everybody plays down”.

New application

The new application by Twyn Hywel Energy Park Limited includes an electrical reactor building, transformers and cables.

It will measure 35 by 52 metres, and the tallest part of the structure will measure 12.5 metres in height.

Planning agent Jack Pugsley told the committee the new works would “enhance the existing infrastructure” at the site and deliver renewable energy to the grid.

He noted the council had responded to allegations about the site’s “magnetic fields”.

In a report, the council said there was evidence showing “the proposed development will comply with relevant exposure guidelines as specified by government and other precautionary policies”.

Mr Pugsley also said the noise levels from the scheme were deemed to be “acceptable” by the council.

Planning approval

Ceri Davis, a council environmental health officer, said the noise from the new electrical equipment proposed for the site “would raise the existing sound by approximately one decibel”.

She said the human ear would not be able to notice that change.

On Mr Richards’ complaints about previous noise, Ms Davis said a piece of existing equipment was found to no longer comply with standards and would be “enclosed” to mitigate the sound it produced.

A similar piece of equipment within the new development would be smaller, she added.

The committee voted unanimously to approve planning permission, subject to conditions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

