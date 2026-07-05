Villagers call for action over ‘rat run’ traffic

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Residents in a south Wales village have called for traffic-calming measures to stop commuters using their roads as a ‘rat run’.

Campaigners have called on Caerphilly County Borough Council to take tougher action against speeding and dangerous driving in Rudry.

Community councillor Zoe Hewer said the village was united in demanding change, and had signed a petition warning the local authority the “persistent” issue poses a “real risk of collision, injury or worse”.

The petition, signed by dozens of the small village’s residents, calls for a “concerted effort to tackle speeding” through better enforcement, road markings, traffic calming, and lower speed limits.

It describes the local authority’s previous stance on traffic calming measures as “disappointing”, and also suggests pressuring satnav companies to remove Rudry as a commuter option.

“The key message from the residents is that the volume of traffic has massively increased over the past 18 months, and along with that has come speeding, dangerous driving and litter,” said Cllr Hewer.

“The village is small and every single resident has voiced their opinion and feelings by signing this petition, we are hoping Caerphilly County Borough Council will listen and work with the community to ensure our village is safe, and preferably before there is a serious accident or fatality and not wait for it to actually happen before something is done.”

Cllr Chris Morgan, who sits on both the local authority and Draethen, Waterloo and Rudry Community Council, said local authority officials would now consider the petitioners’ requests.

Speaking at a council meeting, where the petition was handed over to the local authority, he said Rudry was “currently facing a significant traffic crisis that is fundamentally altering the safety and character of the community”.

Cllr Amanda McConnell, who also sits on both councils, added: “During peak commuting hours, vehicles frequently travel at excessive speeds making it difficult for drivers to stop safely when needed.

“The complete absence of traffic-calming measures has left residents feeling unable to walk safely along their own roads.”

Caerphilly Council was contacted for comment on the petition.