Villagers face potential purchase of homes at risk of flooding

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

Talks will be held with some residents of a Welsh village over the potential purchase of their homes which are at risk of river flooding.

A delegated officer decision means discussions will begin with residents of 1-16 Clydach Terrace, Ynysybwl on agreeing a financial figure for the proposed acquisition of the properties.

Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) council’s appointed valuer will start negotiations with owners and occupants of the properties to discuss an appropriate value and level of compensation for their homes.

A further report will be taken to cabinet following the outcome of the negotiations to seek approval to proceed with the next steps.

Engagement

It follows a previous decision to engage with residents to assess their future housing needs given the ongoing risk of river flooding.

A previous council report said there is a significant ongoing risk to health, safety and property from river flooding from the Nant Clydach and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has concluded a flood defence scheme to protect the properties was not viable.

During Storm Dennis in February 2020, the 16 homes were rapidly inundated with flood water with internal flooding up to 1.96m in depth and further flooding was experienced during Storm Bert in November 2024.

In June 2025, NRW published its Ynysybwl Flood Risk Management Outline Business Case.

Possible solutions

This looked at several possible flood risk management solutions for Clydach Terrace, including the construction of a raised flood defence wall.

But the assessment found this was not an economically viable option under UK and Welsh Government funding rules for flood risk management purposes.

NRW said the proposed flood defence wall would need to vary along its length between 3.5m and 4.5m above road level to provide a good level of protection at a cost far outweighing the estimated economic benefits even when uncertainties are considered.

The alternative option of purchasing the most at-risk properties was also found not to be cost-effective to be eligible to receive flood defence grant in aid funding from the Welsh Government.