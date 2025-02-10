Villagers fear expansion of sewage works

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Fears have been raised that new sewage works expanding an existing site at a north Wales village could cause unpleasant smells and damage wildlife.

Dwr Cymru/Welsh Water has applied for planning permission for an Integrated Constructed Treatment Wetland at agricultural land at the Sewage Disposal Works in Tremeirchion, Denbighshire.

The plans include two underground septic tanks, the creation of three wetland cells with planting, a welfare facility, new internal access roads, fencing, and landscaping.

The proposals are deemed acceptable by council officers and are due to be discussed next week at a planning committee meeting at Denbighshire’s Ruthin County Hall HQ.

But fears have been raised about potential bad odours from the site and damage to wild habitats.

Detrimental impact

Christopher Wynne of Wynne Construction has written to the council opposing the plans. Mr Wynne fears the works could cause odour pollution and have a detrimental impact on local habitats and watercourses, amongst other concerns.

In his letter, addressing the potential odour issues, he said: “The expansion of the existing sewage treatment works raises serious concerns about unpleasant odours, particularly during warm weather.

“These smells are likely to affect the quality of life for residents in nearby properties, leading to a decline in local living standards and potential devaluation of property.”

Mr Wynne also had concerns about wildlife.

He wrote: “The scale of the proposals risks causing long-term harm to local habitats.

“Additionally, there is a real danger of pollution affecting the adjacent watercourse, which could have far-reaching environmental consequences. These risks have not been sufficiently mitigated in the planning application.”

A neighbour of the site also wrote to the council concerned about odour associated with the proposed wetland.

But the council’s public protection department was consulted on the proposed development.

Bad smells

The planning report stated: “The public protection officer confirmed that they do not consider an odour impact assessment is necessary for this type of proposal and raised no objection to the proposed development.”

Tremeirchion councillor Chris Evans also had similar fears about bad smells.

“I’m concerned. Is it going to be foul smelling? I worked by treatment plants in Chester, and there would be this smell all the time, and I’m wondering if there could be any filters that could be used because it will impact people’s lives,” he said.

“They are saying that the re-bed system will welcome wildlife, but are we going to have a detriment to native newts and beetles and what have you that will suffer from this being there?”

If granted permission, waste would pass through the underground septic tanks, leading to three wetland clay-lined cells with a water depth of 200mm, with ‘planted emergent wetland species’.

Then the final treated effluent would leave the site via a 225mm diameter pipe, through a sampling chamber and discharge into the Nant Penisa Waun watercourse.

A welfare facility would also be constructed within the car parking area, and the new internal access roads, fencing, and landscaping would also be constructed to support the site.

The planning report concludes: “Having regard to the detailing of the proposals, the potential impacts on the locality, and the particular tests of the relevant policies, the application is considered to be acceptable and is recommended to grant.”

The plans will be discussed at the planning committee meeting on Wednesday 12 February.

