Villagers vow to continue the fight to save their school

Molly Stubbs Residents say they will continue fighting to save their school, despite the council preparing to move ahead with a ‘fickle and inadequate’ consultation and plans to close several small village schools.

Ysgol Pontiets is one of four schools that have been earmarked for closure by December 2026, but on account of a last minute decision, it is likely to be excluded from that process, at least for the time being.

In a public meeting last week, and in the face of uncertainty and a long-term threat to Ysgol Pontiets, parents and villagers decided to continue to campaign against the closure, despite the likelihood that Carmarthenshire Council’s cabinet will vote to pause the process.

A spokesperson for the campaign said: “Of course it is a relief to hear that the consultation process is unlikely to proceed in the case of Ysgol Pontiets, but the anxiety and uncertainty will continue. There is no clarity as to how long the delay will be.

“For the benefit of the children and staff we must continue to fight, demand fairness for our families and our community, and ensure a future for a school — which has just celebrated its hundred and fifty years — for generations to come.”

The spokesperson went on to say: “Everyone in the area understands how fragile the situation is with Ysgol Carwe children currently homeless due to the condition of their building, and receiving their education at Ysgol Gwynfryn on a temporary basis. In that regard, given we are in a category B building and one of those in the best condition in Cwm Gwendraeth, it is common sense not to move forward with any plans.

“With this in mind, this decision at the eleventh hour is indicative of the way the Council has rushed their plans through in a thoughtless and unnecessary manner. After all, the children of Carwe were in the same situation when the plans were announced back in September.”

“Furthermore, we are extremely disappointed and awfully saddened about the way in which this fickle and inadequate process has been led so far, and we know that others connected with other schools in the consultation feel the same way. In fact, at the Council scrutiny meeting for the plans, one of Plaid Cymru’s own members proposed a motion to delay the process because of these shortcomings. When we are talking about young children, dedicated teachers, and vulnerable communities, this reckless attitude is heartbreaking.

“On top of everything people have to cope with at this difficult time, it is cruel in the extreme that the Council wants to take away the most important resources of any community – namely their schools, and therefore their children. It is tantamount to killing communities, and we fear this may just be the beginning for the smaller villages of this county.”

Prejudicial solution

There is considerable discontent within the campaign regarding many aspects of the council’s consultation, and a feeling that the plans to close schools are an ill-thought out and prejudicial solution, rather than tackling more fundamental and long-term problems that the Council is not willing to acknowledge.

There is particular reference to money that is being squandered, and a lack of support for small schools, especially when attracting and retaining pupils.

The spokesperson said: “We understand there is an overspend forecast on the county’s schools’ annual budgets of close to £9 million pounds. This is an alarming total and raises serious questions about the County’s management of budgets.

“We ask why addressing this situation – which the Council recognises as unsustainable – is not prioritised rather than closing well-run and much loved schools. The amount that closing the 4 schools will save is a pittance in comparison, whilst the amount saved from closing Pontiets would be less than the deficit of some other primary schools.

“The consultation also includes the suggestion that it will be possible to raise £175K through the sale of the school building, but we would ask the Council exactly how much money they have raised through the 7 school buildings that are apparently still on their books and sitting empty.

“The situation leaves a really bitter taste for us in Pontiets considering the fact that we are a school that has managed its expenditure within budget. This is nothing short of small village schools paying the price for others’ profligacy, because of a clear and unfounded prejudice against them.”

Home schooling

The spokesperson continued: “Furthermore we must look at the number of children who are now being home-schooled. The amount has doubled in the last five years with an estimate of up to 800 children outside the education system, and as we understand it the County Council is potentially losing thousands per head from the Welsh Government, due to learner numbers being a primary factor in dictating the grant.

“The same old canard is repeated by the officers and local politicians about falling numbers, but what are they doing in terms of their statutory responsibility to support Welsh medium Education by promoting these village schools, and ensuring support and arrangements that alleviate parents’ doubts and respond to their needs?”

As of 12 May 2025, the number of children receiving home education in Carmarthenshire was 736, up from 457 two years ago, and more than double the amount five years previous. On a per population basis, the county has the second highest number of home-schooled children in Wales.

The campaign spokesperson continued: “We call on the Council, both officers and politicians — in line with their statutory duties — to engage with our schools and communities to conduct a genuine and meaningful consultation around how we can work together to protect the future of our schools and therefore the future of our communities.”

Welfare

The campaigners have also been disappointed and angered by the lack of attention and emphasis on the welfare of the children, claiming many aspects of the school closure plans suggest that their welfare is being entirely ignored.

The campaign spokesperson made reference to several notable examples: “The intention is only to close schools, without any mention of new area schools as has been the case in other counties.

“The plan to take the children by bus out of the village and out of the Cwm to Ysgol Pump Heol is shameful, and neither would that bus be available in the future for any siblings or children who are not in school at the moment.

“Moreover it ignores the fundamental fact that it is a school in the catchment area of ​​Ysgol y Strade, not the Cwm’s secondary school, which is Maes y Gwendraeth.”

“The consultation timetable is one that is going to create all kinds of upset and upheaval for the children. Aiming to close the schools by December 2026 means children in years 4 and 5 would be faced with being in 3 different schools within 3 years.

“And to top it all, they want to move the children over Christmas, with the pupils facing the heartbreaking situation of seeing their school close at the time of the year which they and their families treasure the most. It beggars belief and seems entirely heartless.”

‘One big family’

The campaigners have been encouraging their children to articulate their feelings, with several expressing concerns and sadness.

One child said: “I am a pupil at Ysgol Pontiets. Our school is small but it is very special. We all know each other. The little ones, the big ones, the teachers and Mrs Thomas. We are all one big family. We learn everything in Welsh and we are very proud of that.

“It is part of who we are and it helps keep our village and our language alive.”

Another child added: “If our school closes, we’ll have to travel far away. Some of us will have to go to schools where there are lots and lots of people, and this is scary for us. We’ll lose our friends, our teachers, and the place where we feel safe and happy.

Please don’t let the council close our school. We love it, we’re proud of it, and we need it.”

The Cabinet meeting, where the decision to continue with the consultation will be taken, is being held on the 17 November at County Hall in Carmarthen at 10am. The campaign plans to be there to protest.

Carmarthenshire County Council were contacted for comment.