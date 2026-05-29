Vineyards across Wales open their doors to celebrate Welsh Wine Week

Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh Wine Week gets under way today with vineyards across the country opening their doors as the industry pursues ambitious plans to become a sector worth £100 million within the next decade.

The annual celebration, which runs until June 7, brings together producers from across Wales for a programme of tastings, tours and vineyard events designed to showcase the quality and growing reputation of Welsh wine.

There are now more than 60 vineyards operating across Wales, producing both still and sparkling wines that are increasingly gaining recognition in national and international competitions.

Andy Mounsey, chair of Gwin Cymru, which represents Welsh vineyards and wine producers, said Welsh wine production had increased substantially in recent years, with new vineyards continuing to emerge.

He said: “Welsh wine production has increased significantly, with strong growth and new vineyards are continuing to emerge. Ambitious industry plans aim to grow the value of the Welsh wine sector to £100 million by 2035.

“What is particularly exciting is the consistent improvement in quality, driven by a deeper understanding of our vineyards, the fruit they produce and the unique conditions we have here in Wales.

“This is enabling winemakers to create distinctive, premium wines that are increasingly recognised on a national and international stage.”

Mr Mounsey said Welsh Wine Week offered an opportunity to celebrate the industry’s progress while helping consumers discover more about locally-produced wines.

The growth of the sector is being supported through an industry-led Welsh Wine Strategy, developed in collaboration with the Welsh Government Drinks Cluster. The strategy focuses on sustainability, skills development and strengthening Wales’ position as a producer of premium wines.

Welsh vineyards have already enjoyed success at major international competitions, including the Decanter World Wine Awards and the International Wine Challenge.

During Welsh Wine Week, vineyards across Wales will host events allowing visitors to meet producers, tour vineyards and sample wines.

Gwen Davies of Vale Vineyard – Gwinllan y Dyffryn said the event played an important role in raising awareness of the industry.

She said: “Welsh Wine Week is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the quality and individuality of Welsh wines and to share the story behind what we do.

“It highlights the care and expertise that goes into both growing the grapes and producing the wines, while bringing wider recognition to the sector as a whole.”

Rural economy

The Welsh Government has also highlighted the industry’s growing contribution to the rural economy and tourism sector.

Cabinet Secretary for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, said: “Winemaking here is a real success story, and Welsh Wine Week is the perfect opportunity to celebrate this growing industry.

“I invite you to raise a glass and toast Welsh wine. Iechyd da.”

Organisers hope the week-long programme will encourage more people to visit vineyards across Wales and discover a sector that has become one of the fastest-growing parts of the country’s food and drink industry.

For more information on Welsh Wine Week and a full programme of events click here.