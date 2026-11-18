Nation.Cymru Staff

Vintage buses and steam trains will join forces in north Wales this New Year’s Day for a special heritage transport event raising money for Wales Air Ambulance.

Friday 1 January 2027 will see the Chester & Wrexham Charity Heritage Bus Running Day join forces with the Llangollen and Corwen Railway.

On a day when, otherwise, no public transport runs in north Wales, an intensive bus timetable will connect Chester, Wrexham and Llangollen, carefully coordinated with the railway’s services for guaranteed connections to steam trains, which will run through the Dee Valley.

The first bus will arrive in Llangollen before 9.30am, while the final bus will depart only after the last train returns from Corwen at 5.05pm.

Services will connect Chester, Wrexham and Llangollen, serving communities including Pulford, Rossett, Marford, Gresford and Garden Village. A dedicated service will link Wrexham with Llangollen via Ruabon Railway Station, while additional circular services will serve Borras Park and Barker’s Lane.

The full heritage bus timetable will be released shortly on the event Facebook page.

The established annual event, which has become a favourite with heritage transport enthusiasts, will support Wales Air Ambulance Charity, following five years of fundraising for Nightingale House Hospice.

The Llangollen and Corwen Railway will also be collecting donations for the charity throughout New Year’s Day, giving passengers and visitors the opportunity to support this important cause.

One of the event organisers, George Walker said, “The Chester & Wrexham Charity Heritage Bus Running Day has become increasingly popular over the years, and we’re delighted to be bringing it back for New Year’s Day 2027.

“We’re particularly pleased to be working with our friends at the Llangollen and Corwen Railway for the first time. Bringing together vintage buses and steam trains will make an already popular event even more special.

“We’ve carefully coordinated our bus timetable with the railway so visitors can enjoy a full day out, with convenient connections throughout the day.

“Most importantly, we’re delighted to be supporting Wales Air Ambulance Charity, and we hope everyone will come along, enjoy some wonderful heritage transport and help raise money for this fantastic cause.”

The Llangollen and Corwen Railway will operate its popular Mince Pie Specials on New Year’s Day, hauled by the Great Western Railway heavy freight steam locomotive No. 3802 through the Dee Valley.

Rover Tickets for train services cost £28 for adults and just £12 for children, with passengers able to enjoy a festive tipple and mince pie before travelling along the line.

The café at Llangollen Station will also be open, serving a special festive Hogmanay menu, providing a warm welcome for visitors throughout the day.

Railway tickets are on sale now.