Vintage tractors to cross Wales in cancer fundraiser

A group of vintage vehicle enthusiasts from west Wales are set to drive more than 500 miles around the country this summer to raise money for cancer research.

Members of the Cardi Cranks club, based in Ceredigion, will take two restored Ferguson tractors on a week-long journey from north to south Wales in support of Cancer Research Wales.

The tractors, named Sion and Sian, have been refurbished by the group and painted in the charity’s colours. The fundraising drive will begin at Caernarfon Castle on June 21 and finish at Cardiff Castle a week later.

Over the course of eight days, the two vehicles will follow separate routes across Wales before converging in south Wales. Between them, they are expected to cover a total distance of 529 miles.

Sion will travel east from Caernarfon before heading south through mid Wales, passing through locations including Llangollen, Welshpool and Brecon before reaching St Fagans.

Sian will take a western route, travelling down the coast through towns including Porthmadog, Aberystwyth and Cardigan, before continuing towards Swansea and south-east Wales.

The two tractors will complete the final leg together, arriving in Cardiff on June 28.

The Cardi Cranks group has supported Cancer Research Wales since 2025. Its members are known for restoring and maintaining classic vehicles, with the upcoming journey combining that interest with fundraising.

Gill Evans, from the group, said the project aims to raise both funds and awareness.

“We’re very excited to be taking on the Sion and Sian Tractor Challenge for Cancer Research Wales,” she said.

“These vintage machines are not just being brought back to life; they are set to embark on a journey across Wales to raise vital funds.

“Each turn of the wheel will not only showcase the work that has gone into restoring them but also support an important cause.”

Along the route, the group will be supported by members of Wales’ Young Farmers Clubs, who are also backing the charity this year.

‘Overwhelmed’

Cancer Research Wales Chief executive Adam Fletcher said the organisation was grateful for the effort involved in organising the event.

“I am overwhelmed by the support they are showing towards Cancer Research Wales and our mission of uniting Wales against cancer with this ambitious challenge,” he said.

“The planning and logistics involved are considerable, but we know the Cardi Cranks and their supporters will rise to it.”

Donations to support the tractor run can be made via an online fundraising page set up by the group.