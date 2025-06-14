Violent criminal jailed for over five years after stabbing in Llandrindod Wells

A prolific offender has been jailed for over five years after stabbing a Llandrindod Wells man on a residential street.

Ricco Douglas, 25, of The Bungalow, Birmingham Wildlife Conservation Park, attacked his victim in a “violent incident”, on Hillcrest Rise, Llandrindod Wells, on December 14, 2024.

The victim had been stabbed multiple times with a knife and was taken to hospital via air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Armed response attended the incident, and the residential area was cordoned off by crime scene investigators to preserve the scene.

Deal

It was heard at Newport Crown Court on Monday, June 9 that Douglas had travelled from the Midlands on the day of the incident to meet with the victim in order to obtain or exchange cocaine.

Within 14 minutes of being in Llandrindod Wells, Douglas had stabbed his victim. It was believed the attack took place as a result of the drug deal going wrong.

Douglas was arrested three days later after police sighted his car in the Birmingham area. The vehicle was found with traces of the victim’s blood inside.

On March 21, Douglas pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. On June 9 he was sentenced to five years and three months behind bars.

Loss of life

Dyfed-Powys Police Detective Chief Superintendent Ross Evans said: “This was a violent incident which occurred on a residential street, just before Christmas last year. It was highly fortunate that there was no loss of life which would have deprived a family of a loved one.

“We know this incident has been a shock for the local community, in particular for those most affected.

“We welcome the sentencing of Ricco Douglas today and hope it provides clear reassurance to everyone that we will not tolerate violence on our streets.

“I would like to thank all the first responders and the staff at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, on the night for the level of care and treatment provided to the victim, which may well have saved his life.

“I would also like to thank our police officers and staff, who demonstrated great determination to bring the offender to justice on behalf of the victim, his family and the wider community.”

DCS Evans appealed to the public to report any suspicious activity and crimes. By doing so, this can help officers gain vital intelligence, which ensures perpetrators of crime are caught and brought to justice.

He added: “To help us prevent such incidents, I am appealing to anyone with information about any type of serious crime to let us know. You can speak to local officers, report online or do so completely anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“We will always respond to community concerns and it is important to remember that we rely on the support of the public of Llandrindod Wells and Powys to keep our local area safe”.

