Violent Rhyl man strangled partner with both hands

A north Wales man who intentionally strangled his ex-partner because she visited an unwell family member has been jailed.

Phillip Hill, of East Parade, Rhyl, attacked the victim in her home following an unprovoked incident on August 16th.

Unhappy that his former partner had been out to visit a family member who was unwell, Hill grabbed the victim to the throat and pushed her up against a wall, before hitting her across the face.

Despite her getting away, the 33-year-old dragged her to the floor and used both hands to strangle her once again, leaving her fearful for her life.

Having escaped the address the victim then called the police, and he was arrested later that day.

Hill admitted a charge of intentional strangulation, and appeared before Mold Crown Court today Monday (October 28th) for sentencing.

He was jailed for 15 months.

Investigating officer, PC Kieran Jones said: “Violent and inexcusable behaviour towards women will not be tolerated.

“The victim has shown considerable bravery in coming forward to report what happened to her following a traumatic and terrifying experience. Her bravery throughout this investigation should be commended.

“It isn’t easy to speak up following domestic incidents, but I would reassure anyone that we will always do our utmost to fully investigate any report and bring offenders to justice.”

