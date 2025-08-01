Viral hot pink florist celebrates prestigious award win

Stephen Price

A much-loved valleys florist which hit headlines for its hot pink paint job is celebrating a new high standard finish and award win following exceptional performance over the past year.

Sharing the news on Facebook, Robert’s Florist, Brynmawr, has capped off a stellar year of sales which were boosted after the initial paint job proved rather divisive.

Informing them of the win, flower delivery network Interflora wrote: “We’re delighted to let you know that your performance from 1st July 2024 to 30th June 2025 has been rated as Exceptional and you’ve been accredited with the Interflora Artisan Award 2025.

“This recognition reflects your incredible dedication, high standards, and the outstanding quality and service you consistently deliver.

“A huge thank you for everything you do, we’re proud to have you in our community of florists. We truly appreciate your commitment and the impact you have in making beautiful things happen for customers and recipients alike.”

Community favourites

Roberts’ Florist, which has operated successfully in Brynmawr town centre for over 40 years, surprised locals recently with a hot pink upgrade which left many in shock, while others have come out in favour.

And now, to the delight of the community, Alpha Spray from Pontyclun has completed a new re-spray confirming the colour is going nowhere.

The paint spray job, which came about in support of the Pink Ribbon Foundation initially came under the scrutiny of passers-by, but the decision proved to be a success for the business – and the town – in spite of the naysayers.

Sarah-Jane Evans-Nicklin, Director of Robert’s Florist, told Nation.Cymru: “We’re delighted to be awarded Interflora Artisan 2025!! A 5 star award for exceptional performance!

“Thank you so much to all my staff who work so hard. This recognition reflects our incredible dedication, high standards, and the outstanding quality and service we consistently deliver.”

Memes

To the delight, and groans, of the townsfolk on Facebook, Brynmawr Community Page has been awash with meme upon meme, with the hot pink building proving an inspiration for some funny, and not so funny memes.

“Get Brynmawr noticed”

Like many in the town enjoying its newfound fame, Abi Gail wrote: “Love the colour… hopefully some of the other shops will go bright paint colours as well to get Brynmawr noticed.”

While Luke Prisk, who lives in Brynmawr, told Nation.Cymru: “I don’t know why everyone’s complaining, it’s been a breath of fresh air seeing such an upbeat colour.

“People have been driving here just to see what the fuss is about, which can’t be a bad thing for local businesses either… I for one think the more colour the better. Long live this fabulous business!”

A petition has since been created calling for the high street to be revitalised with shades of pink, but with ten signatories at the time of publishing, this dream might be a long way off yet.

