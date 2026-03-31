Viral video spotlights ‘skinniest house in Wales’

A viral social media video has taken a closer look at what has been dubbed the ‘skinniest house in Wales’.

The one-bedroom terraced property in Pontypridd is just 5ft 7in wide, but the listing describes the ‘quirky mid-terrace’ as ‘Ideal for single living’.

The property, which last sold in 2023, is located on Sion Street next to the River Taff, and is ‘minutes from main road, bus and train station’. Notably, the price was reduced in October 2025 to £92,000.

Housing Horrors, a social media creator who, according to their bio, explores “the internet’s most horrific homes” took a closer look at the property listing.

In the video published in March 2026, which has been viewed 41,000 times, they say: “The actual property is literally this door and then window, and then it stops.

“Imagine getting home after a long day at work, sitting on the sofa and just staring at the bloody wall. I’m not sure I could live here.”

Looking through the images of the slender home, Housing Horrors points out that the property is open-plan, with the kitchen directly next to the living space.

They continue: “This is another angle of the sofa staring at the wall there. But even if you did have a TV there, you would be so close.”

Upstairs, the bedroom looks surprisingly spacious, which Housing Horrors says would “probably suit someone, you know, a single person.”

Outside, the elevated garden is “not bad”. The creator continues: “It’s half astroturf, half grass, sorry.

“Very interesting… Got the lounge kitchen with oven and hob. Modern shower room, double bedroom, courtyard with small rear garden, offered with no onward chain, which I suppose is useful, but it’s definitely very bloody skinny. It’s definitely very small.

“Let me know what you think. Is it worth the £92,000?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Housing Horrors (@housinghorrors_)

Sion Street borders the River Taff, and homes on the terrace have been known to flood when water levels rise during storms.

The river most recently burst its banks in November 2024, forcing residents on Sion Street to protect their homes with sandbags and leave their vehicles on the elevated streets behind their properties.

While one of Housing Horrors’ 165k followers did mention this, commenting that the property was “guaranteed to flood every time the Taff rises”, others were not put off by the property’s small size.

“Would anyone else genuinely not even mind that?” one wrote, while another joked: “If that was in London…… it would be described as ‘Spacious'”.

The ‘Smallest House in Great Britain’ is located in Conwy, north Wales. The Quay House features in the Guinness Book of Records and is now a tourist attraction.

However, it has a width of 5ft 9in, meaning the Pontypridd property just beats it for the title of ‘Skinniest House in Wales’.