Virgin Media O2 announces ‘landmark’ partnership to improve mobile coverage

Virgin Media O2 has announced a “landmark” partnership aimed at improving rural mobile network coverage.

The deal with Starlink Direct to Cell is said to be the first of its kind to utilise Starlink’s position as the world’s largest satellite-to-mobile constellation.

A new product, to be called O2 Satellite, will deliver messaging and data services, with further improvements and applications to follow across a range of handsets.

Rural

O2 Satellite, powered by Starlink’s satellite connectivity, will allow customers to use their handsets in more rural areas.

Lutz Schuler, chief executive of Virgin Media O2, said: “This UK-first partnership is another example of Virgin Media O2 innovating to provide a better experience and peace of mind for our customers on top of the £700 million we are already investing in our mobile network this year.

“Starlink is a clear leader in this space, operating the world’s most advanced satellite constellation, which makes it the right partner to complement our existing coverage and support Virgin Media O2’s ambition to deliver reliable mobile connectivity across the UK.”

Coverage

Telecoms minister Liz Lloyd said: “This partnership demonstrates exactly how private sector innovation can deliver real benefits for people across the UK, supporting our mission to drive growth and ensure no community is left behind.

“Whether you’re running a farm in Cumbria or hiking in the Cairngorms, you’ll soon have the peace of mind that comes with reliable coverage.”