Virtual-reality knife crime intervention scheme launched

A new virtual-reality education programme aimed at steering young people away from knife crime has been launched in north Wales.

The Gwynedd and Môn Youth Justice Service initiative, unveiled during the national Operation Sceptre week of action, will use VR headsets and an immersive training package to challenge attitudes and behaviours among young people referred to the service by police.

Funded by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, the programme places users in realistic scenarios where they are forced to make split-second decisions about knives, peer pressure and personal safety. The aim is to spark frank conversations about risk, consequences and safer choices.

The experience was created by Virtual Decisions and originally commissioned by West Midlands Police, where it has already been used as a prevention tool. Gwynedd and Môn Youth Justice Service is the first in north Wales to adopt the technology.

Case managers will deliver follow-up discussion sessions after the VR experience, giving young people the opportunity to reflect more deeply on what they have seen and consider how similar situations could be avoided in real life.

To ensure equal access, parts of the programme will shortly be available in Welsh, allowing first-language Welsh speakers to engage in the sessions without barriers.

District Inspector Iwan Jones said partnership working was key to preventing knife crime before it escalates.

“Carrying a knife doesn’t protect you – it puts you at greater risk of harm,” he said. “We want young people to think twice and make the right choice. We hope that working alongside the Youth Justice Service on this targeted prevention will result in more young people understanding the truly devastating consequences of knife crime.”

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin said he was encouraged by the impact the programme has had elsewhere in the UK.

Dynamic

“This is a dynamic programme that we hope will have a tremendous impact on our young people,” he said. “I have heard about the impact it has had in other areas across England and Wales in reducing the number of young people carrying knives. I’m looking forward to seeing the positive contribution it makes to people’s lives and our communities.”

Stephen Wood, Gwynedd Youth Justice Manager, said the funding had allowed the service to purchase five VR headsets and expand its prevention work more broadly.

“We are delighted to be part of this ground-breaking project,” he said. “Our aim is to reach out to young people and help them make informed decisions by showing them the potential consequences of carrying knives – split-second decisions can devastate lives. By working with our partners in local policing, we hope to ensure that Gwynedd continues to be a safe place to live.”

The service will also use additional VR programmes on identity, influence, peer groups and substance use, broadening its work on early intervention.