Virtual reality road safety lessons launched for young drivers in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Young drivers and motorcyclists in Wales are being given road safety lessons using virtual reality in an attempt to improve their awareness of hazards.

Four VR films have been produced with Welsh Government funding for use as part of Operation Atal, which runs road safety sessions in schools and carries out roadside work with drivers.

The new resources were launched at Tonyrefail Community School on Thursday, where pupils were also given the chance to use a motorcycle simulator designed to test hazard awareness.

The simulator uses a real motorbike fitted with working brakes, clutch, throttle and indicators, surrounded by video screens.

It also uses vibration, surround sound and working wing mirrors to recreate road conditions for riders aged 16 and over.

The equipment is currently on loan to Wales from Devon and Cornwall Police.

Operation Atal is delivered in partnership with GoSafe, police forces and fire and rescue services in Wales.

Its work includes sessions on speeding, seatbelt use and fitting child car seats, as well as engagement with drivers at the roadside.

The Welsh Government said the four new films are aimed specifically at young drivers and motorcyclists because both groups are disproportionately represented in collision statistics in Wales.

During Thursday’s event, pupils took part in the Alive Five VR experience and a police session on illegal e-bike and e-scooter use, which included a display of confiscated vehicles.

Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper also tried the VR experience and motorcycle simulator during a visit to the school.

He said: “Virtual reality provides an immersive way of helping young people understand risk, build hazard awareness and make safer choices on our roads.

“Young drivers and motorcyclists remain disproportionately represented in serious collisions across Wales.

“Initiatives such as Operation Atal are important because they focus on prevention, helping people recognise risks before tragedy occurs.”

Detective Superintendent Tom Moore, head of GoSafe, said: “These new VR resources provide a powerful way to engage young drivers and riders, helping them recognise risks and make safer decisions.

“Education and prevention are key to making Wales’s roads safer for everyone.”

Each of Wales’s three fire and rescue service areas has been provided with a set of VR goggles so the films can be used around the country.

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