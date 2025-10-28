Visitor centre to replace ‘zoo’ at Welsh castle and estate house

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

Plans to replace a former ‘zoo’ with a visitor shelter at a Welsh castle and estate house which is open to the public have been approved.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Rhiannon Talbot-English of the Picton Castle Trust, through agent Acanthus Holden, sought permission for an open structure to provide visitor shelter in place of the former Owl Garden, Picton Castle, Uzmaston.

Picton Castle is a Grade-I-listed building located at The Rhos; the grounds open to the public, the site of the proposed building within woodland just north of the main castle complex.

History

A 2016 scheme gave permission for a Bird of Prey Visitor Centre in the Woodland Gardens, with an owl garden and zoo closing in 2024 after four years of operation at the site.

A supporting statement accompanying the application said: “The site has no built history of any value only being used as a ‘zoo’ which was a small owl sanctuary however it is located on at the end of an old bluebell walk used for a long period of time in the garden.

“The new structure will support public engagement with the site and provide additional amenity. The location is well hidden and does not impact upon the wider garden whatsoever.”

Medieval

An officer report recommending approval said: “Picton Castle is a highly significant listed building, in existence by 1302. The medieval core is a raised hall with semi-circular turrets and portcullis entrance to the east. The castle was remodelled c. 1750 when sashes were inserted and the interior fitted out.

“The large west range was added c. 1800 and the entrance remade in the 1820s. The grounds were laid out from the early C18, the main structure of that period being the avenue, terminated by a mount that once supported a belvedere.”

It added: “The proposed shelter is an appropriately simple structure re-using an existing concrete base. It is well-screened by existing trees and will offer a refuge from the weather for visitors to the popular grounds. The materials – timber and metal sheeting – are appropriately lightweight for the location.”

The application was conditionally approved by park planners.