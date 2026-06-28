Visitor pressure prompts plans to expand parking at popular forest

Nation.Cymru staff

Natural Resources Wales has submitted plans to tackle parking problems and improve visitor facilities at one of Wales’ most popular beauty spots after a surge in tourist numbers.

The proposals, for Hafren Forest near Llanidloes, include expanding parking provision, building new public toilets and creating picnic areas. A planning application is currently being considered by Powys County Council.

According to NRW, visitor numbers have risen sharply in recent years, driven in part by interest on social media. While improvements had already been under consideration, the increase in visitors has made the need for additional facilities more pressing.

The organisation says the growing popularity of the forest has led to congestion on surrounding roads, with some visitors parking in unsafe locations that have blocked access for residents, workers and emergency services. It also says increased footfall has resulted in damage to paths and a rise in litter.

If approved, the scheme would include an expanded main car park with 40 standard spaces and five disabled bays, alongside a new overflow car park providing 111 spaces, including nine disabled bays and five spaces for larger vehicles.

The plans also include new toilet facilities for men, women and disabled visitors, baby changing facilities and picnic seating.

Nicola Maysmor, NRW’s Team Leader for Land Management, said the proposals were intended to manage existing visitor numbers rather than attract more people.

“We understand why people want to visit Hafren Forest, but we are also acutely aware that local communities are feeling the impact on roads, their daily lives and the environment. These proposed improvements are not about encouraging more visitors, but about managing the people who are already coming.

“By improving parking and providing basic facilities like toilets, baby changing and picnic spaces, we hope to make visits safer and more respectful. This will help us better manage visitor numbers and reduce the impact on the local community and the environment.”

If planning permission is granted, work is expected to begin this winter. NRW said the programme would be planned to minimise disruption, with local communities kept informed throughout the work.