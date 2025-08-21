Visitors reminded to behave responsibly at National Nature Reserve

Additional patrols will be in force at a Welsh nature reserve this week and over the bank holiday weekend following an increase in visitors lighting fires in the area.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) staff, along with officers from North Wales Police, will be patrolling at Newborough National Nature Reserve and Forest on Anglesey site to prevent fires, barbecues and illegal camping.

There has been an increase in visitors lighting fires and barbecues, both of which are banned, causing a risk of potentially devastating fires, while camping on site remains illegal and those caught could face a fine.

Visitors

Dylan Williams, NRW’s Operations Manager for North West Wales, said: “We are expecting a high number of visitors this weekend and are reminding people a full ban remains in place for all barbecues and fires following a rise in incidents.

“Following the exceptionally dry weather it only takes one stray spark to cause a fire that could devastate wildlife and communities and put our emergency services under extra pressure.

“We also want to remind visitors that overnight stays are not allowed.

“The site is home to some of Wales’ most precious habitats and supports a range of rare wildlife. We must maintain a balance between the wishes of individuals to enjoy the outdoors and our responsibilities to protect nature and to respect local communities.

“The vast majority of people visiting behave responsibly and we would like to thank them for doing their bit. We hope that will continue as we head into the bank holiday weekend.”

Safeguards

Traffic management will be in place in Newborough and the site’s car parks will close once they become full (expected to be before 10am during this busy period) preventing vehicular access and won’t re-open until later in the afternoon even as spaces become available.

This is to ease traffic flow and prevent cars parking in Newborough village waiting for spaces to become available.

This approach is aimed at safeguarding the site’s precious wildlife, to improve the visitor experience and reduce congestion.

Isle of Anglesey County Council Civil Enforcement Officers will continue to patrol and enforce parking within the village of Newborough and the A4080 Llyn Parc Mawr and anyone visiting the area is asked to park safely, legally and responsibly.

We are also asking visitors to consider one of the many other beaches and destinations on Anglesey for their visit.

You can find out more about responsible visitation as set out in the Countryside Code at www.naturalresources.wales/countryside-code

